Monica Gould Recognized as a 2024 Central Penn Business Journal Women of Influence Circle of Excellence Honoree

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monica Gould, founder and CEO of Strategic Consulting Partners, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA, has been selected as a Central Penn Business Journal 2024 Women of Influence Circle of Excellence honoree.

Women of Influence honors high-achieving women for their career accomplishments, selecting recipients based on their professional experience, community involvement, and commitment to mentoring.

The Circle of Excellence is awarded to women who are of longstanding, notable success in the community and are leading the way for other women. Honorees were selected by a panel of judges comprised of previous years' Circle of Excellence recipients and by the editors of the Central Penn Business Journal.

"The 2024 Women of Influence inspire innovation, celebrate success, and support the next generation of leaders. They encourage those around them to be the best," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal. "This year's Circle of Excellence honorees are exceptional and are leading the way for other women. Central Penn Business Journal is pleased to recognize this year's honorees."

"I am honored to receive this award and to be in the company of so many esteemed and accomplished women. They are shining examples of the strength of our Commonwealth and our limitless opportunities to uplift and advance the next generation. I am profoundly grateful for all the women who have supported and invested in me on my personal and professional journey. Through mentorship, community service, and within my own organization, we are making sure that women have a network of support and have the resources to reach their full potential," says Gould.

"As a member of Central Pennsylvania's Association for Female Executives (CPAFE), I had the privilege to witness Monica in mentorship relationships and in leadership roles with the organization. She has always been an individual who is willing to pour into aspiring women early in their careers. Monica makes herself available to many women throughout the area in both formal and informal coaching and mentoring relationships. She has a wealth of experience and knowledge in navigating tough leadership situations with grace. Known for her generosity and candor in coaching and mentoring in any situation, Monica has built a three-decade reputation for superior work, insights, and uplifting women of all backgrounds," says Amey Sgrignoli, CEO, Belco Community Credit Union.

This year's Women of Influence will be honored June 27 at a celebration at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel, 4650 Lindle Road. Honorees will be profiled in a magazine that will be distributed to all winners and attendees at the awards celebration. It will also be found at CPBJ.com and inserted into the July 5 issue of Central Penn Business Journal. The event hashtag is #CPBJevents

ABOUT STRATEGIC CONSULTING PARTNERS

Strategic Consulting Partners is an award-winning management consulting firm founded in 1994 by Monica Gould and headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA. "Celebrating 30 years of enterprise knowledge and critical thinking, we deliver strategic insights and organizational impact to your most important resource—your people. We immerse ourselves in your company and agency, study processes, connect with your teams, collect and analyze data, and build an insights-driven strategy with a clear and actionable path to long-term growth," says Gould, president.

The Strategic Consulting Partners team provides a full suite of executive, management, and organizational services for some of America's most respected brands and agencies. They have led thousands of strategic planning and training sessions equipping more than 100,000 leaders to meet the future of work with clarity, confidence, and optimism. Their expert facilitation skills have helped teams reach peak performance at USDA Dairy, NRC, FDA, PA Bureau of Forestry, PA DCNR, PA Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, Virginia State Police, UPMC, Bloomberg, Carlisle Construction Materials, Comcast, United Way, Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and most recently with USAID.

Strategic Consulting Partners is a Certified WBENC Women's Business Enterprise and EMSBC, a PA Small Diverse Business, and WMBE. They are a 2022 and 2021 Department of Labor – HIRE Veterans Gold Medallion winner and a Central Penn Business Journal 2023 Empowering Women Award winner.

