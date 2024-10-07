Monica Granda Teams Up with Animal for a Limited-Edition Primal Pre-Workout Flavor

The first-ever athlete flavor collaboration from Animal brings a new flavor, Peach Lavender Lemonade, to Primal Pre-Workout.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal, a leading provider of premium sports nutrition supplements, is excited to announce the launch of a special edition Primal Pre-Workout flavor, developed in collaboration with Animal Athlete Monica Granda. This marks the first time Animal, from parent company Universal Nutrition, has teamed up with an athlete to create a signature flavor, making this launch a highly anticipated event for fitness enthusiasts and fans alike.

Introducing our new Animal Primal Preworkout in collaboration with Monica Granda. Formulated for optimal energy, muscle pumps, and hydration, this pre-workout delivers enhanced bioavailability and a sweet flavor.

"Peach Lavender Lemonade is more than just a flavor," said Monica Granda. "It's a testament to my commitment to achieving balance and peak performance in everything I do. I wanted to create a flavor that's both refreshing and powerful, and I'm thrilled with the result."

The new Primal Pre-Workout flavor delivers on all fronts, providing explosive energy, enhanced mental focus, muscle pumps, endurance, hydration, strength and performance. It is formulated with over twenty key ingredients that support optimal workout performance. True to the Primal name, this limited-edition flavor offers all the benefits of the original formula—improved energy, focus, and stamina—without the jitters, crashes, or unpleasant aftertaste.

Key Benefits of Primal Pre-Workout:

Explosive energy and mental focus

Enhanced muscle pump and stamina

Proven ingredients for intense workouts

Easy-to-mix formula with great taste

Three delicious fruit flavors, including new Peach Lavender Lemonade

"We are incredibly proud to introduce this special edition of Primal Pre-Workout, created in collaboration with Monica Granda. Her passion and dedication to both the sport and the product are evident in every aspect of this new flavor," said Kimberly Harrison-Senter, Head of Brand Marketing at Universal Nutrition. She continued, "Peach Lavender Lemonade is a perfect reflection of Monica's unique approach to fitness—combining strength with balance. We're thrilled to offer our community a product that not only tastes amazing but also delivers the performance they expect from Animal Nutrition."

Availability: The Limited-Edition Peach Lavender Lemonade flavor is available exclusively on the Animal Nutrition website while supplies last.

About Animal Nutrition: Animal Nutrition is a leading provider of premium sports nutrition supplements, dedicated to helping athletes and fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals. With a focus on quality ingredients and innovative formulations. For more information about Animal Nutrition or to order, visit https:www.animalpak.com

SOURCE Universal Nutrition