Monica Omorodion Connects Success Journey with First Book

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of adventure and documenting the journey to success, Monica Omorodion Swaida, a fearless entrepreneur cum philanthropist recently unveiled her first book – They Love You Until You Start Thinking For Yourself. The award-winning filmmaker, actress, motivational speaker shared her setbacks and triumphs to an exciting life.

Monica Omorodion - Author, President of Monica Insurance Agency New Book

The book provides a glimpse into the author's adventurous expedition from the roots in Africa, and travelling all the way to the United States of America. It is based on a true-life story driven by determination, resilience and passion to succeed against all odds.

According to Monica Omorodion, author of They Love You Until You Start Thinking For Yourself, "My book narrates the many changes America has been through in the previous two to three decades. It also provides a glimpse into what the new generation needs to do in order to ensure continuous prosperity of our Country."

Monica is popularly known as Monicazation, a multi-talented Nigerian-American singer, actress, movie producer and graduate of University of Massachusetts, Lowell, MA. She is also the President of Monica Insurance Agency in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The 34-Chapters memoir on Amazon documents diverse experiences, ranging from the basic discipline and toughness of a dad, to the race to make first million before the age of 30. One of the chapters illustrates a unique topic like why do so many people want to come to America?

"They Love You Until You Start Thinking For Yourself" is a powerful and inspiring book that delves into the author's remarkable journey from a humble immigrant to a successful entrepreneur and advocate for open-mindedness. It transcends racial and cultural boundaries, making it a bridge between different perspectives

