Monica R. Richardson named Executive Editor of the Miami Herald

In this role, Richardson will lead the talented team of journalists at the Herald, el Nuevo Herald and the Bradenton Herald focusing on audience and digital subscription growth and continuing the newsrooms' mission of delivering strong, independent local journalism that is essential to an ever-growing and increasingly diverse audience of readers, viewers, and listeners in South Florida.

"We are thrilled to welcome Monica to Miami," said Kristin Roberts, Senior Vice President of News. "She has a strong record of leadership in local journalism at one of the great metro newsrooms in the country. Now, she brings her commitment to accountability journalism and a track record of successful digital innovation that serves local audiences. In addition, her appointment represents a significant milestone: Monica is the first Black person to lead the Miami Herald newsroom."

Richardson brings nearly three decades of experience in journalism and the local news industry, most recently serving as Senior Managing Editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), part of Cox Enterprises Inc. She has held various leadership roles at the AJC in the last 15 years and was promoted to the Senior Managing Editor role in February 2018. Before that she served as the AJC's Digital Managing Editor, helping to shape and lead digital strategy in a newsroom that has produced award-winning journalism.

She brings with her to Miami a successful record as a thoughtful and collaborative leader with a passion for journalism and its mission. She played a key role in Atlanta's digital strategy and growth across platforms, and before joining the AJC worked as a journalist and leader at newsrooms in Lexington, Ky.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Virginia.

"The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald have a strong record of serving the Florida region with outstanding journalism, so I am joining this newsroom with excitement and honor," Richardson said. "I look forward to the opportunity to help uphold this legacy of serving local communities. I am also excited to help lead, shape and accelerate the digital transition of the news operation, leveraging its storied and high-impact brand."

"At this critical time in our nation, particularly given the impact of the pandemic, racial reckoning and the country's political divisiveness, the Herald's public-service mission is more important now than ever before. I welcome the opportunity to fulfill this mission, leveraging technology, while motivating the newsroom and keeping the community's interest at heart."

In addition to being a journalist and leader focused on digital strategy, Richardson has also been a strong voice and advocate for Diversity and Inclusion in newsrooms. She is a member of and has served as a leader for various journalism industry associations. She has been named, in consecutive years, among the Atlanta Business League's Top 100 Women of Influence and has served as an esteemed juror to the national Pulitzer Prize board.

She previously served on the boards of the Atlanta Press Club, the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists, Associated Press Media Editors and the Georgia APME. She is an advocate for quality journalism and digital products that meet audience needs and she enjoys mentoring young journalists and seasoned professionals.

She has also served on non-profit boards in the Atlanta area focused on leadership and community service. She is a native of Virginia, an advocate for foster care and adoption and the single mother of an 8-year-old girl that she adopted in 2014. Together they will transition to the Miami area in early 2021.

McClatchy

We help people and communities thrive. Through our deeply-rooted commitment to the role of local journalism, McClatchy is a catalyst for informed engagement, greater understanding, and deeper community connections. We ensure delivery of news and information essential to enhancing individual lives and improving the 30 distinct communities that are home to our journalists and iconic brands, including the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. We extend our unique local and regional reach, relevance and resources to our advertising partners through fully-integrated marketing solutions. #ReadLocal

Contact:

Jeanne Segal

[email protected]

202-271-8880

SOURCE McClatchy

Related Links

http://www.mcclatchy.com

