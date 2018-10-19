RANDALLSTOWN, Md., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Monica S. Eliou is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Healthcare in recognition of her role as Principal Consultant of the MSE Advisory Group with over twenty-five years of experience.

A healthcare consulting and advisory services firm, MSE Advisory Group specializes in Clinical Operations, Technology Transformations, Project Management, Supply Chain Optimization, Perioperative Services Transformation, Change Management and Adoption, and Organizational Sustainability. Dedicated to providing their clients with exceptional service, Ms. Eliou is a leader in accomplishing clients' strategic goals and further enhancing organizational success.

Prior to founding MSE Advisory Group, Ms. Eliou delivered professional services at PwC. Throughout her robust career, Ms. Eliou gained extensive experience in the areas of IT Systems, Leadership, Team Development, and Supply Chain Management.

Currently serving as an Adjunct Faculty member at American University- Department of Biology, Biotechnology, Ms. Eliou is an instructor of the Course: "Introduction to Healthcare Technology in Unsure Times". In addition, Ms. Eliou has served as a mentor to graduate level healthcare IT students.

Ms. Eliou is also an Adjunct Faculty member at the University of Baltimore- College of Public Affairs, School of Health and Human Services. She teaches the Course: "Health Information Systems".

Throughout the course of her education and training, Ms. Eliou obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland and a Masters of General Administration (MGA) in Healthcare Administration from the University of Maryland University College.

To further enhance her professional development, Ms. Eliou is a member of several distinguished organizations including HIMSS, the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), and the National Association of Professional Women.

With three children and two grandchildren, Ms. Eliou dedicates this recognition to her mentors, Carol Riley and Charles Anastos.

When she is not working, Ms. Eliou enjoys music and scrapbooking.

