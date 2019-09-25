Monica Varman Joins Venture Firm G2VP to Invest in Sustainable Innovation for Traditional Industries

Varman brings a unique perspective to G2VP, having worked with both incumbents in industries facing seismic shifts and also the companies disrupting those sectors. She was most recently a core member of the sustainability practice at McKinsey & Company, where she advised senior executives in the energy and infrastructure sectors on decarbonization and growth strategies. Varman was previously part of the business operations team at Tesla, where she helped scale Model S manufacturing. She also worked at off-grid solar company Zola Electric, where she developed its distribution and logistics strategy in Tanzania and Rwanda.

"Multiple secular trends are creating large, investable opportunities in traditional industries, including the falling cost of energy technologies, the ability to collect and analyze massive amounts of data, and the urgency among investors, businesses and consumers to solve the sustainability challenge," said Varman. "The strength of G2VP's network creates a multiplier effect for emerging companies looking to tackle these and other hard problems, and I am excited to join a team committed to making them successful."

"At G2, we continue to believe in the enormous business opportunities related to sustainability," said David Mount, G2VP co-founder and partner. "Monica's experience with both large global corporates and emerging technology companies is an exciting addition to our team, and we look forward to working with her to support the innovators and incumbents who will drive efficiency, sustainability and the technological transformation of the industrial economy in the years ahead."

About G2VP

At G2VP, we invest in emerging technology companies that digitize traditional industries and drive market transformations. Tapping into global industries from transportation, energy and agriculture to manufacturing and logistics, G2VP was founded around a multi-trillion dollar trend: the digitization of industry. As this trend takes root, and industries worldwide transition from traditional analog to digital processes, G2VP sees tremendous opportunity for value creation, economic growth, and sector disruption. By aligning companies, purpose and profit, we aim to unlock previously unidentified paths to sustainability and resource efficiency.

Media Contact:

Mission Control Communications (mc²) for G2VP

G2VP@missionC2.com

SOURCE G2VP