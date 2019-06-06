Monigle Expands Into New York Market With New Office Location

DENVER, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent brand consultancy Monigle announced today its expansion into the New York market, under the direction of new hire and branding veteran Jim Lowell. This move marks Monigle's first foray outside of its Colorado headquarters and is an extension of the firm's current team, reflecting their growing client base.

"A physical presence in Manhattan reinforces Monigle's dedication to customer centricity and creating hard-working brands that inspire change," said Rick Jacobs, Principal at Monigle. "We've always believed that collaboration is the key to building successful relationships and brands. This new location allows us to engage our growing client base on the ground with the same strategic thinking we've always been known for here in Denver."

Lowell joins Monigle as a Managing Principal from Interpublic Group's FutureBrand where he served as President, Americas for almost nine years. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Omnicom branding firm Siegel+Gale. His previous client relationships include American Airlines, USAA, Cadillac, NFL, Verizon, Exelon, Axalta, and Pitney Bowes, among others.

"We're thrilled to have an admired leader like Jim join Monigle's stellar leadership team," said Kurt Monigle, Principal. "With him and the team in New York, we will continue to elevate Monigle's creative capabilities to deliver groundbreaking work for top-tier brands across the country."

Lowell will partner with Executive Creative Director Mark Thwaites, who joined Monigle in 2018, to open new avenues of growth, gain access to a diverse pool of talent, and oversee the expansion of the new office. Over the past four years, Monigle has experienced rapid growth in key sectors, including health care, banking, financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecom and technology - all of which have a presence along the East Coast.

"In a world often focused on the moment, it is rare to find a branding agency that exemplifies the best attributes of long-term partnership and collaboration," said Ramon Soto, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Northwell Health. "Monigle has been a trusted, value-added partner that has helped us build a regional powerhouse brand and allowed Northwell to take a leadership position in the NY metro marketplace."

Monigle's New York office is open and serving clients from all sectors. For more information, visit www.monigle.com .

