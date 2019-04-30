Monigle Releases "Humanizing Brand Experience: Volume 2 Health Care Edition"

DENVER, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent brand experience consultancy Monigle published today their second annual report, Humanizing Brand Experience: Volume 2 Health Care Edition. Along with providing a comprehensive brand ranking of more than 115 brands, this year's report is built to equip health care brand leaders with the data, tools and messaging to drive immediate change in their organizations.

"It's no secret that the world of health care brand experience and measurement is broken - and the consumer mindset is seriously misunderstood," said Justin Wartell, Monigle's Managing Principal. "We created this proprietary study to understand what matters most to consumers during their entire health care experience - and hope to provide meaningful, relevant metrics, as well as inspiration that organizations can take action upon immediately."

Drawing on research from more than 17,000 consumers, the report ranks health care brands across 33 markets to identify the strongest and weakest health care experiences in the nation. This year, Memorial Healthcare System shatters expectations and tops the list, ranking first in six of the nine key emotional drivers and all 11 of the functional drivers assessed in the report. Massachusetts General Hospital, Johns Hopkins Medicine, New York-Presbyterian and Northwestern Medicine round out the top five.

For the first time, Monigle included the perspective of more than 600 medical professionals, a group critical to improving overall health care brand experiences as they represent a key touchpoint.

"Humanizing Brand Experience has helped us expand our definition of experience here at LCMC Health as we work to grow the reach and impact of our brand across our communities," said Christine Albert, vice president of marketing at LCMC Health in New Orleans. "It has also provided a new vocabulary that we've used to engage senior leaders across the organization around brand and its impact on our business."

For the complete report and full brand ranking, visit https://www.monigle.com/hbe-v2/ .

