Monigle Takes Home Top Marks at The Transform Awards North America 2019

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent brand consultancy Monigle announced today that it has been named 'best corporate rebrand following a merger or acquisition' and 'best implementation of a brand development project' at the Transform Awards North America 2019 in New York City, in addition to seven other accolades. The Transform Awards recognize best practice in corporate, product and global brand development work, with categories that focus on strategy, execution, content and evaluation.

"Our team is continuously driven by the collective desire to create hard-working brands that inspire change, so we are thrilled to be honored in this way," said Jim Lowell, Managing Principal at Monigle. "This year, the Transform Awards saw a growing number of very competitive submissions. Our peers created brilliant work that is incredibly motivating as we look at the year ahead."

The full list of Monigle's winning entries at the Transform Awards North America included:

Gold in Best corporate rebrand following a merger or acquisition for Valaris

for Valaris Gold in Best implementation of a brand development project for LCMC Health

for LCMC Health Gold in Best visual identity from the mining and extractives sector for Valaris

for Valaris Silver in Best visual identity from the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector for Nuvance Health

for Nuvance Health Silver in Best naming strategy for Prisma Health

for Prisma Health Bronze in Best visual identity by a charity, NGO or not-for-profit for Uncommon

for Uncommon Bronze in Best visual identity from the financial services sector for Canvas Credit Union

for Canvas Credit Union Bronze in Best visual identity from the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector for Prisma Health

for Prisma Health Bronze in Best naming strategy for Valaris

for Valaris Highly commended in Best corporate rebrand following a merger or acquisition for Prisma Health

In Monigle's first year at the Transform Awards North America, they were nominated for 10 awards, spanning work across six clients.

About Monigle

Monigle, the nation's largest independent brand experience consultancy, has been at the forefront of redefining how brands come to life in the real world since 1971. With offices in Denver and New York City, Monigle offers a full spectrum of services, including strategy, insights, identity, culture, activation, management and branded environments, Monigle works with organizations to build and sustain hard-working brands that drive long-term business growth and deliver powerful, memorable experiences. For more information, visit www.monigle.com .

