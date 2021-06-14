Monique Burr Foundation for Children Applauds Florida Lawmakers for Passing Bill Providing Comprehensive Prevention Education in All Florida Schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc. (MBF) commends Florida lawmakers for passing HB519, legislation that will provide comprehensive, age-appropriate and developmentally-appropriate K-12 prevention health education instruction in all Florida schools.

The law amends Florida Statutes 1003.42, expanding and clarifying existing law with additional requirements for health education with an emphasis on prevention education. According to research, 95% of child sexual abuse is preventable with education. The legislation will take effect on July 1, 2021.

The bill provides health education instruction that addresses the prevention of child sexual abuse, exploitation and human trafficking. The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Clay Yarborough, Jacksonville, and Sen. Aaron Bean, Fernandina Beach.

"We are grateful to all of Florida's lawmakers, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Governor Ron DeSantis for their ongoing support of prevention education," said Lynn Layton, MBF President and CEO. "While many schools across Florida are implementing prevention education, the legislation clearly defines the requirements and quality to ensure all students in Florida will receive the same comprehensive, research-based prevention education to address all forms of childhood abuse."

MBF can assist schools with programs to meet these changes at no cost through a generous grant provided by Florida's Attorney General. MBF Prevention Education Programs are a series of comprehensive, evidence-based/evidence-informed prevention programs that educate and empower children and teens with strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond appropriately to bullying, cyberbullying, online dangers, child abuse, exploitation, and child trafficking. In response to requirements established in 2019 by the Florida Department of Education, MBF has also added MBF Mental Health Matters and lessons on substance abuse prevention. To date, MBF has trained more than 5,000 facilitators who have delivered MBF Child Safety Matters® and MBF Teen Safety Matters® lessons to more than 5 million students across the United States and three countries. In the 2020-21 school year, MBF will reach even more students with the expansion of new programs, MBF Athlete Safety Matters® and MBF After-School Safety Matters®. For more information, visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org or call (904) 642-0210.

About the Monique Burr Foundation for Children

The Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 by Edward E. Burr in honor of his late wife, Monique Burr, a devoted child advocate. MBF Prevention Education Programs, including MBF Child Safety Matters® for elementary schools, MBF Teen Safety Matters® for middle and high schools, MBF Athlete Safety Matters® for youth athletes, and MBF After-School Safety Matters® for after-school and youth-serving organizations, are evidence-based/evidence-informed primary prevention programs. They educate and empower children and adults with information and strategies to prevent, recognize and respond appropriately to abuse, bullying, cyberbullying, digital dangers, exploitation, and human trafficking. More than 5,000 facilitators have delivered MBF Programs to over 5 million students throughout the U.S. and in 3 additional countries.

SOURCE Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc.