Monique DeWolf joins Children's Minnesota Foundation Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota Foundation announced today the appointment of Monique DeWolf to its board of directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Monique to our foundation board of directors," said Jennifer Soderholm, chief development officer and president of the Children's Minnesota Foundation. "We look forward to her unique perspective which will help us shape the future of our philanthropic work, supporting our mission to improve children's health."

The foundation board of directors is comprised of community leaders and Children's staff members who are selected based on their experience and expertise. DeWolf brings extensive health care experience to the board after serving in several high-level positions as a consultant for CentriMag at Abbott Medical, St. Jude Medical and Thoratec Corporation.

The full Children's Minnesota Health Care Foundation for 2020 is as follows:

Charles Maxwell , chairman and CEO, Meristem Family Wealth

, chairman and CEO, Meristem Family Wealth Ismat Aziz , chief human resources officer, U.S. Bank

, chief human resources officer, U.S. Bank Marty Bassett , president and CEO, Walman Optical Company

, president and CEO, Walman Optical Company Russell Becker , CEO, APi Group , President and CEO

, CEO, , President and CEO Brian Beh , partner, MMX Management

, partner, MMX Management Gary Blackford , health care executive

, health care executive Mary Boss , president, Children's Hospital Association

, president, Children's Hospital Association Jay Cavanagh , director, NFP

, director, NFP Michael V. Ciresi , attorney and partner, Ciresi & Conlin

, attorney and partner, Ciresi & Conlin Dan Dryer , principal owner, Corporate Capital INC.

, principal owner, Corporate Capital INC. Shannon Evenstad , community volunteer

, community volunteer Greg Frankenfield , CEO, Magenic,

, CEO, Magenic, Scott Gill , president, Legrand-AV Division

, president, Legrand-AV Division Marc Gorelick , MD, president and CEO, Children's Minnesota

, MD, president and CEO, Children's Christopher Hedberg , CFO, CarVal Investors

, CFO, Steve Hockett , CEO, Great Clips, Inc.

, CEO, Great Clips, Inc. Leigh-Erin Irons , attorney, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

, attorney, Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. Jeryn Konezny , community volunteer

, community volunteer Rebecca Lieberman , vice president human resources, Radisson Hotels

, vice president human resources, Radisson Hotels David J. Miller , CEO, Minnetonka Moccasin Company

, CEO, Minnetonka Moccasin Company Sharon Murphy Garber , community volunteer

, community volunteer Octavio Portu , retired business executive, Portu Sunberg Marketing and Seasonal Specialties

, retired business executive, Portu Sunberg Marketing and Seasonal Specialties Erich Pugh , international tax services practice leader, Redpath & Co.,

, international tax services practice leader, Redpath & Co., Donna Roback , attorney

, attorney Matt Shea , principal, Gray Plant Mooty

, principal, Maria Troje , vice president of customer service and retention, Minnesota Wild

As an independent, nonprofit health care system, philanthropic support allows Children's to reinvest in the organization and continue to improve and reimagine health care. Donations enable Children's to provide supportive care services like music and pet therapy, child life specialists, interpreter services, among others.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Additionally, Children's is Minnesota's only Level I pediatric trauma center inside a hospital dedicated solely to children. Children's maintains its longstanding commitment to the community to improve children's health by providing high-quality, family-centered pediatric services and advancing those efforts through research and education. This work is made possible in large part by generous philanthropic and volunteer support from individuals and organizations throughout the state and region. An award-winning health system, Children's received Magnet® recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and was verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons in 2018. Additionally, Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital. Please visit childrensMN.org.

