Monique Lhuillier BLISS Introduces the New Gemstone and Black Diamond Collection Exclusively at KAY® Jewelers

Monique Lhuillier adds colorful gemstones and black diamonds to her stunning collection.

AKRON, Ohio, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monique Lhuillier BLISS is excited to introduce new engagement ring designs featuring Gemstones and Black Diamonds, available exclusively at KAY. This collection is the second extension of wedding jewelry for Monique Lhuillier BLISS and is inspired by Lhuillier's bridal collections and evening gowns which feature hues of lavender, blue, green, and yellow.

"It has been a dream working alongside KAY to bring my new Gemstone and Black Diamond collection to life. This celebration of color is for those who desire a unique and luxurious sense of style. Inspired by the delicate and colorful florals found in my bridal gowns, each gemstone was carefully selected to bring my vision to life." states Monique Lhuillier.

The new collection is set in 14K white gold with select styles available in 14K yellow gold. The pieces feature an array of colorful gemstones including aquamarine, yellow quartz, light purple amethyst, peridot as well as black diamond.

"Monique Lhuillier is a wonderful collaborator with KAY and we love working with her. Expanding the collection is part of our mission to continue bringing top designers and brands to our customers in a way no other jewelry stores can. The expansion of Monique Lhuillier BLISS allows us to further evolve the collection and offer our consumers on trend and in demand options that feature Monique's elevated brand aesthetic," states Bill Brace, President of KAY Jewelers.

The Monique Lhuillier BLISS Gemstone and Black Diamond collection will be available online and at select KAY stores beginning March 10, 2023. The prices range from $999 to $5,999. For more information on KAY Jewelers, please visit KAY.com.

ABOUT KAY® JEWELERS

For over 100 years, KAY® has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY is America's #1 jewelry retailer and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information, visit www.Kay.com.

ABOUT MONIQUE LHUILLIER

Monique Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America's foremost designers. Established in 1996 by Monique Lhuillier and her husband, Tom Bugbee, the company is one of the leading fashion houses in design, quality, and creativity. With a passion for creating collections that are both feminine and modern, Monique Lhuillier designs ready-to-wear, accessories and bridal collections that are luxurious, chic and true to her aesthetic. Fans include Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Halle Barry, Blake Lively, Gwyneth Paltrow, Taylor Swift, Heidi Klum, Regina King and the First Lady Michelle Obama among others. Monique's signature design sensibility has led to the launch of many licensed categories. transforming the company into a luxury lifestyle brand. Monique Lhuillier products are distributed through Monique Lhuillier stores, premium department stores and specialty stores throughout the world. For additional information, visit www.MoniqueLhuillier.com.

