MonitorBase Added by Big Purple Dot for Database Monitoring Alerts

SALT LAKE CITY, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorBase, a leading data and analytics platform that specializes in Instant Soft Credit Technology and direct-to-consumer marketing for banks and mortgage companies, announced it has partnered with Big Purple Dot, a powerful and collaborative real estate management software for lenders & realtors. The partnership will be used to expand services for new and existing clients.

Since 2007, MonitorBase has been providing mortgage companies with solutions that utilize prescreened credit information, and other behavioral data attributes to determine when consumers are most likely to be in the market to purchase or refinance a home. With strong knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry, the company continues to drive innovation and effectiveness for lenders when it comes to database marketing and compliance-minded prescreened credit solutions.

"Adding MonitorBase as a partner is giving our CRM product a huge advantage in terms of acting intelligently to mine existing client databases," says Aldo Sarmiento, Big Purple Dot President and CTO. "The vision comes full circle since we integrate with most LOS software on the market as well as Optimal Blue, the leader in product and pricing engines. All you have to do is let Big Purple Dot automatically mark your past clients for monitoring, and you're off to the races."

"We are very excited to partner with Big Purple Dot," said Louis Zitting, MonitorBase CEO. "The combination of our borrower engagement credit data and Big Purple Dot's funnel management solution will provide a truly unique value proposition to the mortgage and real estate professional."

About MonitorBase

MonitorBase is a leading provider of direct-marketing and client-retention solutions for the mortgage banking industry. The company has developed a marketing and compliance solution that utilizes prescreened credit information, and other behavioral data attributes to determine when consumers are most likely to be in the market to purchase or refinance a home. With strong knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry, the company continues to drive innovation and effectiveness when it comes to compliance-minded marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.monitorbase.com.

About Big Purple Dot

Big Purple Dot is the industry leader in collaborative lead management that allows lenders and realtors to work together towards a common goal, all while utilizing proven automation techniques that leverage SMS followup, smart lead routing, and fully native mobile applications for all users. Allow your lender and realtor team members to sync your favorite lead sources to Big Purple Dot, utilize the robust dialer, provide accurate loan pricing with our native Optimal Blue pricing integration, sync loan applications to your LOS, and much more. Bring the office with you anywhere using mobile apps so you can close more loans and also focus on other important things in your life. For more information, visit www.bigpurpledot.com.

