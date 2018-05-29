MonitorBase Expands Leadership Team, Taps Rick Webster as Chief Revenue Officer

MURRAY, Utah, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorBase, a leading provider of direct-marketing and client-retention solutions for the mortgage banking industry, announced today the hiring of Rick Webster as chief revenue officer (CRO). With a strong background in sales, marketing and technology, Webster will look to leverage his experience and deep mortgage-industry relationships to help the Utah-based company further advance sales and marketing initiatives.

"Rick is the perfect person to lead the charge on revenue and growth. Not only does he come to us with a background in mortgage banking, he has a very successful tenure driving growth inside the digital marketing and SaaS industries. His blended experience compliments our offering perfectly, helping drive maximum value for our clients while delivering cross-functional leadership insights across our company," said Louis Zitting, CEO.

For more than 20 years, Webster has worked in a number of contributor and leadership positions. On the mortgage banking side, he will draw from his experience working at E*TRADE Mortgage, NationPoint-First Franklin, Merrill Lynch Bank and Trust and Doorway Home Loans.

From 2008-2016, Webster started and co-led Neudesic Media Group, a successful B2B digital advertising sales firm where he led sales, marketing and operations. During a challenging economy, alongside a talented team, the firm grew into a multimillion-dollar business with continuous year-over-year growth and profitability. Webster sold to several enterprise accounts during his entire tenure, giving him strong insight into the needs of marketers, technologists and executive teams.

Webster also worked as vice president, digital media sales, for PriceSpider, a SaaS-based digital marketing platform that provides customer purchase data and buyer behavior insights to hundreds of top global enterprises. He started his career working for Bargain Network, a leading real estate data provider and direct-response marketing company.

Webster received his Bachelor of Arts in Communication from San Francisco State University.

Founded in 2007, MonitorBase is a leading provider of direct-marketing and client-retention solutions for the mortgage banking industry. The company has developed a marketing and compliance solution that utilizes prescreened credit information and other behavioral data attributes to determine when consumers are most likely to be in the market to purchase or refinance a home. With strong knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry, the company continues to drive innovation and effectiveness when it comes to compliance-minded marketing solutions.

