Monk Raises $25M Series A to Automate Accounts Receivable with AI

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monk, the AI-native accounts receivable platform, today announced a $25 million Series A co-led by Footwork and Acrew Capital, with continued participation from BTV. The round brings total funding to $29 million, following a $4 million seed led by BTV in spring of 2025.

Trillions of dollars are trapped in accounts receivable every year — most of it via email, managed by teams manually chasing payments, answering questions, and matching deposits to invoices. Monk deploys AI to automate the full contract-to-cash lifecycle, delivering on average a 40% reduction in days sales outstanding, 25+ hours per month saved for AR teams, and a 24% higher collections response rate.

"AR touches your customers and your revenue — there's no room for error," said George Kurdin, Co-Founder and CEO of Monk. "We obsess over making AI accurate enough to handle real money. Every model call is wrapped in deterministic code and tested against thousands of edge cases. That's what lets a small team manage over a billion in receivables for our customers."

Monk will use the new capital to invest in research & development and continue to build category-defining products in the accounts receivable space.

"The challenging part of building in AI is diffusing the technology into the workflows that run the economy. We backed Monk because they're one of the few application-layer teams willing to do the hard work," said Nikhil Basu Trivedi, Co-Founder and General Partner at Footwork. "Monk's wedge, an AI-native accounts receivable platform, is rapidly gaining adoption amongst AI-native companies like ElevenLabs and Profound, and is the beginning of a much broader vision to be the B2B revenue platform for the AI era. We at Footwork could not be more excited to partner with George, Joe, and the team to realize this."

Monk was co-founded by George Kurdin and Joe Zhou. Previously, Kurdin worked at D.E. Shaw, Minecraft, and Streamlabs. Zhou is an engineer who held roles at Google and Snap. The company is headquartered in New York.

About Monk

Monk is an AI-native accounts receivable platform that automates the full contract-to-cash lifecycle for B2B companies — from invoicing and collections to cash application and dispute resolution. For more information, visit monk.com.

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SOURCE Monk