Monk Surpasses $2 Billion in Receivables as Customers Consolidate Their AR

Customers give their own customers a single Payment Hub to pay by ACH, wire, check, or credit card and see every invoice, statement, and payment. Monk is also now available in the Stripe App Marketplace.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monk, the leading AI-native accounts receivable platform, today announced it has surpassed $2 billion in receivables managed. The milestone comes as finance teams move collections, cash application, and customer payments onto one automated system rather than stitching together separate tools or manual workflows. A large part of that shift is the Payment Hub, a self-serve portal where a company's customers see every invoice and pay by ACH, wire, check, or credit card. Monk is also now available in the Stripe App Marketplace.

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Getting paid on time remains one of the most challenging problems in business finance. About 55% of B2B invoiced sales in the United States are paid late, the average company waits around 43 days to collect, and only 17% of finance teams have fully automated their accounts receivable. Monk was built to close that gap by handling the follow-up, the reconciliation, and the payment in one place.

More than $2 billion in receivables now run on Monk, a marker of how quickly customers are consolidating their AR onto the platform. This reflects consolidation rather than one-off usage, as well as rapid adoption: teams tend to start on a single job, often collections, then bring cash application, customer payments, and reporting onto the same platform once they trust it. For a finance leader, the practical result is fewer systems to reconcile and a single source of truth for what is owed, what is late, and what has been paid.

"Crossing $2 billion in receivables tells us customers want one place where the invoice, the follow-up, and the payment all live together," said George Kurdin, CEO and cofounder of Monk.

Companies get paid through the Payment Hub, a self-serve portal that each Monk customer gives to their own customers. In it, the business' customer sees every invoice and its live status, views balances and aging, and pays by ACH, wire, check, or credit card, or enrolls in autopay, alongside payment history, statements, credit memos, downloadable PDFs, and shared documents. Because collections, cash application, and the Hub run on one platform, a payment applies to the invoice and stops the follow-up automatically.

"Customers kept asking for one simple way to let their own customers pay, and to stop fielding 'can you resend the invoice' emails," said Kurdin. "That is what the Payment Hub does, and it is a major reason customers are adopting Monk for cash flow management."

Monk is also now available in the Stripe App Marketplace. The integration connects a customer's Stripe account to their Monk organization so invoices, payments, and reconciliation stay in sync, and teams that already bill on Stripe can adopt Monk without changing how they take payment. Credit card payments in the Payment Hub are processed through Stripe. See the Monk Stripe app at monk.com/blog/monk-stripe-app.

About Monk

Monk is a modern, AI-native accounts receivable platform that helps businesses get paid faster. Monk automates collections with AI agents, applies incoming cash automatically, and gives every customer a self-serve Payment Hub where they can view invoices and pay by ACH, wire, check, or credit card, all on one platform. Monk integrates with Stripe so invoices, payments, and reconciliation stay in sync. More than $2 billion in receivables run on Monk today. Learn more at monk.com.

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SOURCE Monk