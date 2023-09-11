Monkee's Franchising announces opening of Baltimore location

Melissa Reinhardt invites community to Sept. 15 Grand Opening

BALTIMORE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkee's Franchising is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Baltimore, which will take place on September 15th, 2023. The festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 AM, marking the official introduction of Monkee's to the Baltimore community.

Monkee's is known for its selection of high-quality women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. With a focus on creating an inviting shopping experience, Monkee's has become a go-to destination for women seeking unique and stylish pieces.

Owner Melissa Reinhardt excited to make shoppers feel as if in their "girlfriends' closet"

Melissa Reinhardt, the owner and operator, is exhilarated for the grand opening and her mission is for new shoppers to feel as if they are in their "girlfriends' closet."

"Stepping foot in the Monkee's of Ocean City location, I was blown away with the clothes, but mostly, the shopping experience. After learning more about the Monkee's Franchise, I knew Baltimore would be the perfect fit! It has always been my dream to be an entrepreneur and show my daughters what it is like to be a Girl Boss. I cannot wait to open our lives to the Baltimore community and expand our already growing family," said Reinhardt.

The new Baltimore location offers a collection of the latest fashion trends, timeless classics, and one-of-a-kind pieces that cater to a wide range of preferences. Whether you are looking for the perfect outfit for a special occasion or simply want to elevate your everyday style, Monkee's has something for every woman of every age.

Reinhardt states, "The Monkee's Franchise has been a supportive community of females that has encouraged and supported me throughout the process. The franchise owner community is one-of- a-kind and has become a true sisterhood."

The community is invited to attend a trunk show from Addison Bay during the opening weekend, along with a $250 Monkee's gift card raffle.

"I want my customers to feel this same sense of love and passion when they are shopping in our store. It's more than just the purchase, it's about the experience and relationships along that way that make it a fun and unique experience," said Reinhardt.

The store will be located at 6243 Falls Rd. Suite 101, Baltimore, Maryland in Bluestem Shopping Center and will be open Monday-Saturday from 10am-6pm.

SOURCE Monkee's Franchising LLC