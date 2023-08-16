Monkee's Franchising announces opening of new Carytown location

Monkee’s Franchising, LLC

16 Aug, 2023, 16:27 ET

CARYTOWN, Va., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkee's of Richmond's owner Leigh Sewell shares an energetic and expressive light as she elevates women's fashion in Carytown.

As the former president of Bon Secours Memorial Medical Center and Rappahannock General Hospital, Leigh will use her superior work ethic, proven business skills and passionate energy as a Monkee's entrepreneur.

Monkee's of Richmond Grand Opening in Carytown
Owner Leigh Sewell cuts opening day ribbon
After graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University with a master's degree in health administration, Leigh became the CEO of Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County.

Leigh envisioned owning her own business, and after she visited her daughter at the University of Tennessee, she came upon a Monkee's store where she learned about Monkee's Franchising and the opportunity to open a location of her own.

Inspired by artwork in her former workplace, Leigh created a hand-painted mural in her new store that embodies her bright and fun attitude.

She is an avid fashion enthusiast and will use her creative business skills at Monkee's in hopes to sell merchandise appealing to multiple generations.

The new Monkee's boutique is located in Carytown and opened Friday, August 11, 2023.

Leigh is excited to showcase a variety of high-end brands such as Anna Cate, Marie Oliver, Paige, Marc Fisher and will offer an array of shoes, clothing, accessories and gameday apparel. She looks forward to introducing trending and upscale brands to the Richmond area.

The store address is 3504 West Cary Street and will be open from 10am-6pm Monday through Saturday and 12pm-5pm on Sundays. Follow @monkeesrichmond on Instagram and check out https://monkeesofrichmond.com/ for more information.

