Monkee's Franchising Expands Presence in Texas, Bringing a Luxury Boutique to Houston

A sophisticated retail experience in the heart of Houston

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A stylish new boutique is set to open in Houston with a curated collection of fashion forward clothing, shoes, and accessories. Monkee's of Houston will open their doors on Friday March 17th in the luxury shopping destination, The Centre at River Oaks, located at 3019 Kirby Dr.

Monkee's Boutique Interior

Monkee's of Houston marks the third location in Texas, with existing stores in Frisco & Fort Worth. Each Monkee's boutique owner curates their store aesthetic and merchandise to reflect their personal vision and local style. The boutique's interiors provide a whimsical, eclectic experience. From moody paint colors to modern chandeliers, the boutique captures a stylish look that will be a shopping destination for locals and visitors alike. Customers can expect many sought after brands, such as S'edge, Nation, Olivia James, Dolce Cabo and many more.

Owned and operated by Lisa and Scott West, the couple is proud to open a boutique that adds a vibrant and elegant mix to the diverse culture of Houston. Lisa has over twenty years of experience in the fashion industry from apparel to cosmetics. Her love for customer service will continue in her new journey as a store owner.

To stay updated, follow @monkeesofhouston on Instagram and Facebook and visit monkeesofhouston.com

About Monkee's Franchising, LLC: Monkee's Franchising, LLC is a franchisor with over 40 upscale ladies' boutiques, specializing in shoes, clothing, and accessories. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C. Monkee's was founded in 1995 and has become one of the most successful organizations of independently owned boutiques in the U.S Boutiques can be found in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Utah. Monkee's is recognized as a leader in providing the finest fashions from the world's top designers. Learn more about opening a Monkee's Franchise at ownamonkees.com

