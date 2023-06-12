Monkee's Franchising Expands to Brentwood, TN

A High-End Boutique Experience in The Bustling Nashville Suburbs

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkee's of Brentwood opened its doors on April 14th, with trunk shows by Allison Avery Collection and Le Feme. Customers explored the new boutique while browsing through an extensive selection of designer boutique-style clothing, shoes, and accessories. Monkee's of Brentwood marks the third location in Tennessee, joining Johnson City and Knoxville celebrating their store opening on April 1st. While each boutique has the Monkee's name, stores are individually owned - creating a unique shopping experience for customers nationwide. Monkee's of Brentwood's interiors feature a modern look with brass accessories and a moody floral accent wall to compliment trendy styles thoughtfully displayed throughout the store. There is also a nod to the country music scene with Western-inspired accessories and an acoustic guitar for any spontaneous performances. In addition to store design, customers can expect many sought-after brands, such as Ramy Brook, Philippe Model, Celia B, Marie Oliver, and more!

Monkee's of Brentwood, Women's Boutique
Monkee's of Brentwood, Women's Boutique

Located at 211 Franklin Road #140, Brentwood, TN, Monkee's of Brentwood is owned and operated by Amanda Hellman. While being known for her sense of style and design, Amanda has years of experience as a realtor. She decided to open a boutique to showcase curated designer styles that reflect her personal style while incorporating new and upcoming trends.

For sneak peeks of the new store and updates on new arrivals, follow @monkeesofbrentwood on Instagram and Facebook and visit monkeesofbrentwood.com

About Monkee's Franchising, LLC: Monkee's Franchising, LLC is a franchisor with over 40 upscale ladies' boutiques, specializing in shoes, clothing, and accessories. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C. Monkee's was founded in 1995 and has become one of the most successful organizations of independently owned boutiques in the U.S. Boutiques can be found in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Utah. Monkee's is recognized as a leader in providing the finest fashions from the world's top designers. Learn more about opening a Monkee's Franchise at ownamonkees.com

SOURCE Monkees Franchising LLC

