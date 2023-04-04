Monkee's Franchising Expands to Knoxville, TN

A Joyful Shopping Experience in The Growing City of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A stylish new boutique has entered the fashion scene in Knoxville, featuring a curated collection of luxury clothing, shoes, and accessories. Monkee's of Knoxville welcomed customers with a grand opening celebration on April 1st. This boutique marks the third Monkee's location in Tennessee, joining Johnson City and an upcoming Brentwood location. While each boutique has the Monkee's name, stores are individually owned, creating a unique shopping experience. Monkee's of Knoxville's interiors feature a transitional modern look, using brass fixtures with blue & green finishes. The layout of the store highlights Monkee's signature "living room" floor plan with a seating area surrounding the shoe boutique, making customers feel welcome and comfortable. In addition to store design, customers can expect many sought-after brands, such as La Roque, Banjanan, Mignonne Gavigan, Tyler Boe, and P448.

Monkee's of Knoxville Ribbon Cutting at Grand Opening.

Located at 5442 Homberg Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919, Monkee's of Knoxville is owned and operated by Heather Lowe and her daughter Laura. With their shared love for fashion, the duo has made it their goal to make others feel empowered through a great outfit. "Shopping at Monkee's is such a joyful experience. The clothes are beautiful and stylish for everyone, and the friendly environment makes you excited to come back," said Heather Lowe.

Everyone benefits from the Monkee's experience, whether shopping for yourself or a gift, every lady loves a Monkee's bag with a Monkee's surprise!

For sneak peeks of the new store and updates on new arrivals, follow @monkeesofknoxville on Instagram and Facebook and visit monkeesofknoxville.com

About Monkee's Franchising, LLC: Monkee's Franchising, LLC is a franchisor with over 40 upscale ladies' boutiques, specializing in shoes, clothing, and accessories. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C. Monkee's was founded in 1995 and has become one of the most successful organizations of independently owned boutiques in the U.S Boutiques can be found in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Utah. Monkee's is recognized as a leader in providing the finest fashions from the world's top designers. Learn more about opening a Monkee's Franchise at ownamonkees.com

SOURCE Monkees Franchising LLC