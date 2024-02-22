Monkee's of Amarillo Announces February Grand Opening, Carrying Trending and Timeless Pieces

AMARILLO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkee's first obtained their playful name from founder Dee Dee Shaw, whose mother nicknamed her and her siblings "a bunch of monkeys." After opening originally as a shoe boutique in Wilmington, NC, a second Monkee's location was opened in Winston-Salem, NC by Brenda Maready. These boutiques transformed from selling only shoes, to becoming a go-to fashion destination for women who prefer unique items and personalized customer service.

Thirty years later in twelve different states, Monkee's is still known for carrying stylish and timeless pieces, along with the latest trends. Monkee's prides itself on the ultimate shopping experience to ensure every customer walks out feeling their best. Whether one is looking for their favorite designer, or searching for the latest brands, Monkee's stores have it.

For Spring 2024, some of the latest apparel trends sold at Monkee's include preppy shirting, celestial star motifs, and halter necklines. Apparel trends are expected to include asymmetrical designs with playful details including texture and embellishments. Along with the latest apparel direction, accessorizing always partakes in elevating an outfit.

Some of the projected colors of spring are cyber lime, fondant pink, radiant red, elemental blue, lavender, and nutshell, which are expected to be prevalent in apparel and accessories this season. This trend report reflects the expected direction in the fashion industry for this spring season.

All of these clothing and color trends will be carried out at one of the new Monkee's locations; Monkee's of Amarillo, which is owned and operated by Maggie Velky. This location will be Monkee's fourth location to open in Texas.

Whether you prefer bold styles, dressing in bright spring hues or adding pops of color to your outfit with accessories, handbags or shoes, Monkee's of Amarillo will have everything needed to be ready to dress in style this spring.

Velky has a background in the fashion industry through her business as a personal stylist called "The MOD Style" where she has represented direct-to-consumer women's clothing brands with her clients. She also graduated with a bachelor's degree with a major in Fashion Promotion and a minor in Marketing and Advertising from Texas Christian University. Her fashion forward style that has transformed the style of many past customers is something she will continue to bring to her new storefront.

"Showcasing the latest trends in the fashion industry and spending time with clients that have turned into lifelong friends has been the best part of my career," said Velky.

Velky is excited about carrying brands such Farm Rio, Oliphant, Shoshanna, Olivia James, and Hunter Bell, which all have styles matching the projected trends this spring. She has curated many styles which will be presented in her new store with a wide selection of shoes, clothes, and accessories.

Monkee's of Amarillo will open Friday, February 23rd and is located at 2616 Wolflin Ave. During her grand opening weekend, she will host trunk shows from City Boots and Tipsy Threads and will also have giveaways collaborating with local businesses.

"My hope is that Monkee's of Amarillo will be a shop with friendly faces and unique merchandise that brings a smile to your face. I want my customers and clients to feel welcome and comfortable shopping at Monkee's," said Velky.

For more information about Monkee's Franchising, visit shopmonkees.com and follow @shopmonkees and @monkeesofamarillo to learn more about the grand opening.

SOURCE Monkee’s Franchising, LLC