Monkee's of Fairhope marks Monkee's Franchising's 50th open location

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkee's of Fairhope opens Friday, January 26.

Monkee's, first opened in 1995, has established its name in the fashion industry for selling high-end clothes, shoes and accessories. Almost 30 years later, now in 12 different states, Monkee's franchise is proud to announce the grand opening of its 50th location in Fairhope, AL.

Fairhope store owner Holly Saliski has aspired to open a women's boutique ever since she was younger. 

"When I came across a local Monkee's and started to follow more locations on social media, I became more interested in turning my dream into reality. With the support and knowledge of Monkee's franchising team, I knew opening a Monkee's would be perfect in Fairhope," said Saliski. 

Her store design is bright with fun, patterned wallpaper. The warm and inviting ambiance coupled with personalized service makes certain that every customer will feel like a valued guest.

"The store has been designed to reflect the calm coastal feel that you get when you arrive in Fairhope and showcase the thoughtfully chosen pieces in the store," said Saliski.

Saliski is excited to show off the brands in her new store and is most thrilled about carrying Oliphant, Naghedi, Celia B, and Marea.

"I am so excited to share Monkee's of Fairhope to Baldwin County and see new friendly faces. I cannot wait to help style and curate the perfect pieces for everyone," said Saliski.

Monkee's is renowned for providing the newest fashion trends and personalized styling, ensuring that every customer departs feeling at their absolute best. It is the preferred choice for women in search of distinctive and fashionable items.

"We hope that Monkee's of Fairhope can be a place to not only find that special piece you're looking for, but to gather and enjoy the relationship experience of shopping."

The grand opening weekend will be kicked off with a party including trunk shows from Tipsy Threads and Knotty Bling, along with giveaways and a raffle.

Monkee's of Fairhope is located at 108 N. Section Street and is open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Monkee's Boutique Franchising and the grand opening event, please visit monkeesoffairhope.com and follow @monkeesoffairhope on Instagram. 

