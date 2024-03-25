Monkee's of Murfreesboro debuts its new location in Tennessee

Stephanie and David Brackins open March 22 at The Avenue

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brackins have harbored a long-standing aspiration of owning a small business, while Stephanie's love for fashion, coupled with her extensive retail experience, has been a driving force. She worked at Nordstrom for years and achieved the highest sales level while working there.

Stephanie fell in love with Monkee's after shopping at Monkee's of Ridgeland and after visiting Monkee's of Johnson City while visiting David's family in eastern Tennessee.

Owner Stephanie Brackins eager to open doors.

"I love the beautiful brands that Monkee's carries along with the uniqueness of each store. I always feel right at home whenever shopping at a Monkee's and love the special attention they give every customer. Monkee's make you feel so special and you leave there with a smile and feeling great and can't wait for your next shopping trip to Monkee's," said Stephanie.

Monkee's is known for its hand-picke collection of upscale fashion, offering timeless elegance and modern sophistication along with unparalleled customer service. Stephanie's fun and lovable nature guarantees an excellent shopping experience.

Monkee's of Murfreesboro opened on March 22nd with trunk shows from Caballero and Sea Lustre. Their store is located at The Avenue – 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN and will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

