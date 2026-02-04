Monkee's of Pensacola Brings Elevated Boutique Style and a Warm, Welcoming Experience to Downtown

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new destination for women's fashion is opening its doors in downtown Pensacola. Monkee's of Pensacola is set to debut as a curated boutique offering elevated style, personalized service, and an inviting shopping experience designed to make every woman feel special.

Rylee Smith, Owner of Monkee's of Pensacola

Owner Rylee Smith was inspired to open Monkee's of Pensacola after visiting another Monkee's location and instantly connecting with the brand's aesthetic and philosophy. While her professional background is in pharmaceutical sales, Rylee has always had a passion for fashion and an eye for detail. After years in the corporate world, she felt called to build something of her own—one that blended her business experience with her creative side.

"When I discovered Monkee's, it felt like the perfect fit," says Smith. "It's a brand that truly celebrates women, style, and connection. I grew up shopping at boutiques that made you feel special the moment you walked in, and I wanted to bring that same feeling to downtown Pensacola. I want my store to feel feminine, inviting, and full of joy."

At Monkee's of Pensacola, customers can expect an experience that goes beyond traditional retail. From the moment guests step inside, they are welcomed like friends rather than shoppers. The boutique is intentionally designed to feel more like a beautiful dressing room than a store, featuring cozy seating, signature pink accents, and a focus on personalized styling. Every detail is curated to create a space where women can relax, have fun, and leave feeling inspired and confident.

"My goal is for the Monkee's experience to feel unlike any other," Smith adds. "The environment is just as pretty as the clothes, and the service is thoughtful and genuine. I want women to enjoy the experience as much as what they're wearing when they leave."

To celebrate its opening, Monkee's of Pensacola invites the community to join them for Opening Weekend, Thursday, February 5 through Saturday, February 7, featuring a special Le Feme Chateau trunk show. Guests can also enjoy a free gift with purchase while supplies last, making it the perfect opportunity to experience the boutique's signature style and hospitality.

Rylee Smith is the owner and founder of Monkee's of Pensacola, a dream years in the making and a reflection of her love for fashion, family, and community. A former collegiate athlete and experienced pharmaceutical sales professional, she brings both discipline and creativity to her business. As a wife and mother of three, Rylee is deeply rooted in Pensacola and passionate about building something meaningful in the heart of downtown—blending elevated fashion with a warm, welcoming atmosphere that celebrates women at every stage of life.

Store Information

Monkee's of Pensacola

192 N. Palafox Street

Pensacola, FL 32502

Phone: 850-266-5162

Follow along on Instagram: @monkeespensacola

Website: monkeesofpensacola.com

About Monkees Franchising LLC:

Founded in 2005, Monkee's Franchising, LLC is a premier women's boutique brand known for its curated selection of high-end fashion, shoes, and accessories. With over 60 independently owned and operated locations across the Southeast and beyond, Monkee's blends Southern charm with an upscale shopping experience. Each boutique reflects the unique personality of its local owner while upholding the brand's commitment to personalized service, style, and quality.

SOURCE Monkee's Franchising LLC