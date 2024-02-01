Monkee's of Sarasota owner "always dreamed" of owning boutique

News provided by

Monkee's Franchising LLC

01 Feb, 2024, 11:46 ET

Monkee's of Sarasota opens in St. Armands Circle

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkee's, known for lofty customer service and selling high-end clothing brands, is elated to announce the opening of Monkee's of Sarasota on Friday, February 2nd, in St. Armands Circle, which is home to many beloved boutiques and restaurants.

"Nestled in the heart of Saint Armands Circle, a popular tourist destination, my store boasts a design that exudes a sophisticated and modern tropical ambiance. The intention is to inspire visitors to enjoy a carefree and enjoyable shopping experience within an atmosphere that radiates a high-end flair," said Monkee's of Sarasota owner, Lori Harpsoe.

With a tropical and exuberant design, the new store embodies the vibrant and playful essence of Monkee's. Harpsoe is excited to offer brands such as Celia B, Generation Love, Marie Oliver and more.

"I'm thrilled to showcase the carefully selected designers and offerings, presenting a distinctive collection of clothing, shoes, and accessories to everyone," said Harpsoe.

Harpsoe has always "dreamed of having her own boutique" and learned about the opportunity to open a location of her own after discovering Monkee's of Lakewood Ranch.

"I was captivated by the diverse designer offerings, the upscale atmosphere, and the personalized attention. Upon researching, I found out Monkee's is a franchise that guides you through the process of opening a boutique. What I particularly loved (about opening a Monkee's) is the creative freedom to choose designers for clothing, shoes, and accessories, allowing your store to reflect your unique style," said Harpsoe.

The grand opening weekend festivities feature in-store sip-and-shop experiences, exciting promotions, generous giveaways, and 3 different trunk shows by Knotty Bling, Gissa Bicalho, and Orjinal.

"What makes my store stand out among other boutiques is the distinctive selection of designers and their collections of clothing, shoes, and accessories, all personally curated by me," said Harpsoe.

Monkee's of Sarasota is located at 55 S. Boulevard of the Presidents in St. Armands Circle and will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Monkee's Franchising, visit shopmonkees.com and follow @shopmonkees on Instagram.

SOURCE Monkee's Franchising LLC

