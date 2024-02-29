Monkee's of Williamsburg Owner Thrilled to Share 'Personal Favorites' with Community

Christina Wallace opens new Monkee's location March 1, 2024

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkee's Franchising welcomes new Virginia location.

Christina Wallace, the operator of Monkee's of Williamsburg and an enterprising store owner, has always been firmly rooted in the state of Virginia. Originally from Poquoson, Va, Christina attended Virginia Tech and has worked in Williamsburg real estate since 2004.

Christina invites Williamsburg to March 1 Grand Opening weekend

In 2017, Christina and her husband Nick moved to Williamsburg and now live here with their daughter Waverly and two dogs Rosie and Sydney.

"I love this area. I think it's the perfect location for Monkee's," said Wallace.

Having admired Monkee's for several years, Christina made the decision to open a store where she could infuse elements of her personal style.

"The Monkee's brand has such a huge following and such a positive image- I wanted to be a part of that. I love that I am able to bring a bit of my own style into the store; it's a perfect match," said Wallace.

Nestled in the heart of Williamsburg, Christina adeptly incorporates parts of her unique feminine style into her store's design, effortlessly blending classic aesthetics with a blue color palette. By thoughtfully selecting furnishings and decor that resonate with her preferences, Christina not only imparts a distinctive atmosphere to the space, but also captures the essence of the historical town.

"I am a lover of all things Blue and European, I think you'll see a lot of those touches throughout the store," said Wallace.

Christina's personal preference lies in styles that exude femininity and classic looks creating a balance between comfort, flattery, and beautiful pieces. Her favorite looks are sophisticated and practical, allowing women to feel and look effortlessly chic.

Some of Christina's favorite brands carried will include Omika, CK Bradley and Oliphant.

"I can't wait to show everyone what we've been working on! I'm excited to introduce all of the amazing boutique brands we offer. I am also excited to show off the new store, it is a beautiful space," said Wallace.

During the grand opening weekend, Monkee's of Williamsburg will have giveaways, trunk shows from Le Feme and Knotty Bling, along with refreshments and a champagne bar.

Monkee's of Williamsburg is located in Merchants Square at 103 B North Boundary Street and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about the store opening and Monkee's Franchising, visit @monkeesofwilliamsburg on Instagram and shopmonkees.com

SOURCE Monkee’s Franchising, LLC