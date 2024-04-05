Monkee's opens 56th location in Fort Lauderdale

Store Owner Cori Kritzer prepares for Grand Opening weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cori Kritzer, the owner and operator of Monkee's of Fort Lauderdale is excited to announce the grand opening of her new store on April 6th off North Federal Highway.

After growing up in North Carolina, Cori moved to Fort Lauderdale with her husband Randy and her daughter. Cori was inspired to open a small business of her own, following her Dad's entrepreneurial journey.

"I love to shop and have always admired the quality and uniqueness that the Monkee's brands offer. In addition, my father was a small business owner and I have always dreamt of following in his footsteps, so it seemed like a natural fit," said Kritzer.

Cori is excited to bring a vibrant shopping experience to Fort Lauderdale with high-end fashion pieces and a selection of shoes, clothing and accessories.

"I'm thrilled to bring a much-needed shopping experience to the Fort Lauderdale area. But I'm most excited to have the opportunity to connect with the amazing women in the community and provide a space where they can find pieces to accentuate their beauty and personalities," said Kritzer.

Her one-of-a-kind store was designed to capture her personal style and preferences.

"Each Monkee's is designed to feel like you are shopping in your girlfriend's living room, including beautiful millwork and a comfortable sitting area to try on shoes or sit and chat. The design aesthetic aligns with the traditional elements of all Monkee's stores adding in a playful pop of fun details such as our wallpaper. You will see a recurring theme of swans in both the cash wrap and bathroom wallpapers. Swans represent the beauty, grace, and elegance of every customer at Monkee's," said Kritzer.

Farm Rio, Marie Oliver and Alden Aldair are a few of Cori's favorite brands that will be carried at her new store.

"Monkee's of Fort Lauderdale is unique in that our target demographic hits a large range. We strive to ensure that a mother and daughter can shop together and find something that is stylish and complementary to their current phase of life. In addition, we take our customer experience seriously! We pride ourselves on making sure that everyone who walks through our doors has a positive experience while shopping at our store."

Grand opening weekend will include trunk shows from Knotty Bling, Gissa Bicalho and Orijinal.

"Grand opening weekend is going to be full of fun and festivities. There will be sips, snacks, giveaways, swag bags and more," said Kritzer.

Monkee's of Fort Lauderdale is located at 3335 N Federal Highway and will be open 10am-6pm Monday-Saturday and 12pm-5pm on Sundays.

For more information about Monkee's of Fort Lauderdale and Monkee's Franchising, visit @monkeesoffortlauderdale and shopmonkees.com .

