Monkey Joe's Celebrates Nationwide Birthday Party September 16

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Joe's, a children entertainment center filled with indoor jumps, slides and obstacle courses, announces its annual Monkey Joe's Birthday Party celebration, taking place this year on Sunday, Sept. 16. The event will include $5 admission, giveaways and a special birthday party celebration.

"We hope everyone will join us on September 16 for this all-day event to celebrate another great year with Monkey Joe's," says Julie Arko, Corporate Marketing Manager at Monkey Joe's. "We look forward to celebrating with all of our incredible customers at each of our locations."

Monkey Joe's Birthday

On Sept. 16, Monkey Joe's locations will offer $5 admission all day as well as birthday cake and prize giveaways throughout the celebration. Guests can also join in singing happy birthday to the children's favorite mascot, Monkey Joe, and a dance party. Prizes and giveaways will vary by location.

For more information on Monkey Joe's Birthday Party, including local discounts, contact your local Monkey Joe's via www.monkeyjoes.com. Locations will be open at 10:00 a.m. for the birthday celebration and will close as each location's standard closing time.

About Monkey Joe's

Monkey Joe's is a fun and exciting inflatable-filled indoor facility that provides families with engaging and interactive activity and entertainment -- all day, every day (no special occasion necessary!). Today Monkey Joe's operates more than 35 facilities pure-kid-fun in motion.

Media Contact:



Rachel Jimenez



Trevelino/Keller



(404) 214-0722 ext. 113



rjimenez@trevelinokeller.com

SOURCE Monkey Joe's

Related Links

http://www.monkeyjoes.com

