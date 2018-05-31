Monkey Joe's Raises Funds for Childhood Cancer Research

ATLANTA, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Joe's, a children's entertainment center filled with indoor jumps, slides and obstacle courses, announces its fourth year of partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures for all kids with cancer. Throughout the month of June, all Monkey Joe's locations will host lemonade stands, events and promotions to raise funds for ALSF, as well as donate a percentage of all June lemonade sales to the organization.

"According to the American Cancer Society, one in every 285 children will receive a cancer diagnosis by the age of 20," explains Julie Arko, Corporate Marketing Manager at Monkey Joe's. "Facing a childhood cancer diagnosis is a painful, difficult situation for a family to face. We hope this campaign will encourage parents and children to join Monkey Joe's in building awareness and raising funds for a cause that affects so many lives."

Monkey Joe's Lemonade Stand

All Monkey Joe's locations will host in-store lemonade stands to boost ALSF's fundraising efforts during Alex's Lemonade Days (Saturday, June 2 – Sunday, June 10), an initiative inviting supporters across the country to host lemonade stands during the nine-day period in an effort to raise $1 million for the cause. Customers can participate in a friendly competition by voting for their favorite lemonade stands on the Monkey Joe's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/monkeyjoes). Additionally, all are welcome to make online donations to the Monkey Joe's ALSF fundraising page: https://www.alexslemonade.org/monkeyjoes.

For more information on Monkey Joe's ALSF fundraiser, including area events and promotions, please contact your local Monkey Joe's via www.monkeyjoes.com. Participating locations will be open during standard operating hours.

About Monkey Joe's

Monkey Joe's is a fun and exciting inflatable-filled indoor facility that provides families with engaging and interactive activity and entertainment -- all day, every day (no special occasion necessary). Today Monkey Joe's operates more than 40 facilities pure-kid-fun in motion.

Media Contact:

Rachel Jimenez

Trevelino/Keller

(404) 214-0722 ext. 113

rjimenez@trevelinokeller.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monkey-joes-raises-funds-for-childhood-cancer-research-300654749.html

SOURCE Monkey Joe's

Related Links

http://www.monkeyjoes.com

