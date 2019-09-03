Monkey Joe's to Celebrate Birthday With Nationwide Party on September 15

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Joe's, an indoor inflatable-filled children's entertainment center featuring obstacle courses and arcades, announces its annual national Monkey Joe's Birthday Party celebration happening on Sunday, Sept. 15. The party will feature discounted admission for all patrons, giveaways and special birthday party celebration activities.

Monkey Joe's

"We love celebrating Monkey Joe's birthday every year," says Julie Arko, Director of Marketing at Monkey Joe's. "It's such a fun time for everyone to celebrate not only Monkey Joe's birthday, but also all of our loyal customers. We hope friends from all locations will join us to celebrate another year of Monkey Joe's!"

Monkey Joe's Birthday

On Sunday, Sept. 15, all Monkey Joe's locations will offer discounted admission all day as well as prizes, giveaways and birthday cake throughout the day. Patrons are also invited to sing happy birthday to the beloved Monkey Joe mascot, as well as join him in a dance party. Prizes and giveaways will vary by location.

For more information on Monkey Joe's Birthday Party, including location-specific discounts, contact your local Monkey Joe's via monkeyjoes.com.

About Monkey Joe's

At Monkey Joe's, young ones find their happy space — unlimited play on inflatable-filled jumps, obstacle courses, arcade action and a snack shack. It's where kids play with friends, both old and new. For parents, they love the disconnected play, as well as the perfect backdrop for private parties and unplanned outings. Today Monkey Joe's enjoys 33 pure-kid-fun in motion destinations around the country.

