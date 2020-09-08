Monkey Knife Fight Acquires FantasyDraft

The deal will allow MKF to absorb FantasyDraft's assets and significant user base. Already the third-largest DFS site in North America, this acquisition will solidify MKF's position in a select category of three. In 2017, FantasyDraft acquired Fantasy Aces, creating one of the largest DFS companies behind DraftKings and FanDuel. FantasyDraft has also created many professional endorsements since its launch in 2014 including Jimmy Johnson, Shannon Sharpe and London Fletcher among others.

"Our acquisition of FantasyDraft is a natural fit for Monkey Knife Fight because of its size and reputation within the DFS industry," said Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight. "We are being aggressive in order to gain market share and influence in this ultra-competitive space. This is an important step as once there were four and now there are three."

Monkey Knife Fight and FantasyDraft have dominated recent Daily Fantasy Sports awards. This summer both were nominated for the significant industry award of 2020 Fantasy Sports Operator of the Year for the EGR Operator Awards. The award winner will be announced in November, with the two organizations being the only companies nominated.

This news comes on the heels of a number of significant announcements by Monkey Knife Fight. In recent months, MKF has entered into partnership deals with teams from various sports leagues, many of which included a focus on giving back to help each local community. In Major League Baseball, partnerships have included the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and the Miami Marlins. In the NFL, Monkey Knife Fight has entered agreements covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers. Other deals have included the NHL Kings, the MLS Galaxy, and PGA golfer Charley Hoffman.

About Monkey Knife Fight

Ranked as the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company, Monkey Knife Fight's (MKF) award winning site is the fastest-growing gaming platform in North America. The company has achieved this explosive growth due to its unique, fun and engaging style of mobile sports gaming that truly levels the playing field for the average fantasy sports player. Unlike most DFS sites, where average sports fans are forced to play against professionals and rarely win, MKF offers its loyal users a dynamic, creative and ever-expanding slate of daily sports and esports contests, where having fun and winning, are part of the experience. Daily contests are offered for NFL, NBA, MLB NHL, Esports, Golf, Soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.

Follow Monkey Knife Fight on Facebook ( @PlayMonkeyKnifeFight ), Twitter ( @MKF ), and Instagram ( MonkeyKnifeFight_ )

MONKEY KNIFE FIGHT MEDIA CONTACT:

Bailey Irelan

[email protected]

SOURCE Monkey Knife Fight