Monkey Knife Fight And LA Galaxy Create Charitable Initiative For 2020 MLS Season

Each time the Galaxy scores a goal for the remainder of the 2020 MLS season, MKF will donate $1,000 to the LA Galaxy Foundation . The donations will benefit the Foundation's programming for the LA Galaxy Champion Project, with its immediate focus on helping students and schools impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The LA Galaxy Champion Project is a community-driven program that allows the club to partner with local elementary schools to provide soccer programming and opportunities to grow the game of soccer while promoting health, wellness and leadership development with local youth. MKF will donate a minimum of $25,000, regardless of how many goals are scored this season.

"We want our team partnerships to extend past the stadiums and into the communities of the fans that support these teams," said Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight. "We think this is a creative way to support the city of Los Angeles and the Galaxy community."

"For years, the LA Galaxy Foundation has focused on assisting those in need across the various communities in which the Galaxy team and its loyal fans live, work and play," said Lauren Nowinski, Senior Director Community Relations, LA Galaxy Foundation, and Programming. "Today that support is more crucial than ever, and we could not be prouder to have a like-minded partner like Monkey Knife Fight that shares our core values and commitment to the greater Los Angeles community. Thanks to this generous donation, we will be able to amplify our programming for the LA Galaxy Champions Project as well as increase our support of local students and schools impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership is the perfect score for our team, and most importantly the thousands of deserving people and diverse communities we collectively serve."

About Monkey Knife Fight

Ranked as the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company, Monkey Knife Fight's (MKF) award winning site is the fastest-growing gaming platform in North America. The company has achieved this explosive growth due to its unique, fun and engaging style of mobile sports gaming that truly levels the playing field for the average fantasy sports player. Unlike most DFS sites, where average sports fans are forced to play against professionals and rarely win, MKF offers its loyal users a dynamic, creative and ever-expanding slate of daily sports and esports contests, where having fun and winning, are part of the experience. Daily contests are offered for NFL, NBA, MLB NHL, Esports, Golf, Soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.

Follow Monkey Knife Fight on Facebook (@PlayMonkeyKnifeFight), Twitter (@MKF), and Instagram (MonkeyKnifeFight_).

About The Los Angeles Galaxy Foundation

The Los Angeles Galaxy Foundation (LAGF), the official nonprofit of the LA Galaxy, strives to serve the community in which the team works and plays. Through soccer programing that promotes inclusion for all athletes, education opportunities, and a strong spirit of volunteerism, LAGF is proud to facilitate over 150 events annually and has donated over $5 million to support the local Los Angeles community. For additional information, please visit www.lagalaxy.com

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages, or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers, and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music, and special events, and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin, and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy, and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

