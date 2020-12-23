Monkey Knife Fight And NFLPA Partnership Campaign Named Eighth Best Of 2020

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), the fastest-growing and third-largest fantasy sports gaming platform in North America, was recently ranked in The Sponsorship Space's Top Ten Best Sponsorship Campaigns of 2020 for their partnership with the NFL Players Association announced in October. The Sponsorship Space is widely seen as a leader in the partnership marketing industry.

Monkey Knife Fight and the NFLPA are included on a list of the most globally recognized brands in the world. This highly anticipated list ranks the MKF/NFLPA partnership two spots above the Beyonce/Peloton campaign and three spots behind the NFL and Bud Light.

"We are thrilled that our partnership is recognized as a game changer in the multibillion-dollar daily fantasy industry. Bill and his team share our vision that athletes can be more than marketing commodities. Our men are playing an integral role as owners in the business, and collectively benefiting from its success," said DeMaurice Smith, NFLPA Executive Director and Board Member, OneTeam Partners.

MKF joins brands like Amazon, Microsoft, McDonald's, CNN and more involved in the year's largest and most highly publicized partnership campaigns. The list highlights the most groundbreaking aspect of the MKF and NFLPA sponsorship -- wherein the NFLPA became a strategic owner in the DFS site. It was also one of the first deals to bridge the gap between players and a DFS platform.

"We are very proud of our partnership with the NFLPA, and it's rewarding to see it recognized by the industry," said Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight. "The players deserve to be part of an industry that rests on their actions on the field. Through this strategic partnership, fans can now connect with players in an entirely new way."

"We're appreciative of this recognition and can't wait to reveal what this multifaceted licensing partnership between MKF, the NFLPA and OneTeam has in store for 2021," said Ahmad Nassar, CEO, OneTeam. "Look for NFL athletes to take a leading role as MKF continues its explosive growth in daily fantasy sports."

"With daily fantasy sports being focused on fans' favorite athletes, it was exciting to see Monkey Knife Fight partner with the athletes directly through their deal with the NFLPA," said Avish Sood, Co-Founder of The Sponsorship Space. "During a time where professional athletes are really finding their voice, it's remarkable to see the NFLPA become so closely involved in fantasy sports through this landmark partnership."

About the NFL Players Association

The National Football League Players Association is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players' interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 NFL season.

About OneTeam Partners

Formed in November 2019, OneTeam Partners is a joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB Players Association (MLBPA) and RedBird Capital Partners. OneTeam helps athletes maximize the value of their name, image and likeness rights by transforming the way in which athletes interact with businesses across four verticals: group licensing, athlete marketing, content and venture investing. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women's National Team Players Association, Women's National Basketball Players Association, and U.S. Rugby Players Association. To learn more please visit www.joinoneteam.com.

