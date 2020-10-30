Monkey Knife Fight Named Fantasy Sports Operator Of The Year

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), the fastest-growing and third-largest daily fantasy sports (DFS) gaming platform in North America, has won the EGR award for Fantasy Sports Operator. MKF received its award last night through EGR North America's virtual award show, with Nic Sulsky, President, accepting the award on the company's behalf.

Monkey Knife Fight, since its inception, has always distinguished itself from other DFS sites by offering straightforward games that are focused on a player's favorite athletes and teams. Chosen by a panel of independent judges that are experts in the gaming industry, Monkey Knife Fight's distinctive gaming platform has set itself apart from its competitors.

"It is an honor to be recognized by EGR North America," said Bill Asher, Founder & CEO of Monkey Knife Fight. "2020 has been a pivotal year for our brand, partnerships and growth, and this award exemplifies our hard work and highlights our future vision for being the leading brand in the space."

This award comes on the heels of Monkey Knife Fight's historic announcement with the NFL Players Association. In the unprecedented agreement, NFL players are now owners in Monkey Knife Fight, a first for a fantasy sports company. The multi-year deal includes a long-term licensing agreement, joint marketing commitment and significant player involvement in a broad assortment of MKF's activities.

Monkey Knife Fight has also been nominated by the EGR Operator Awards in the categories for Standout Charitable Effort of The Year and Rising Star. These awards will take place on November 12.

About Monkey Knife Fight

Ranked as the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company, Monkey Knife Fight's (MKF) award winning site is the fastest-growing gaming platform in North America. The company has achieved this explosive growth due to its unique, fun and engaging style of mobile sports gaming that truly levels the playing field for the average fantasy sports player. Unlike most DFS sites, where average sports fans are forced to play against professionals and rarely win, MKF offers its loyal users a dynamic, creative and ever-expanding slate of daily sports and esports contests, where having fun and winning, are part of the experience. Daily contests are offered for NFL, NBA, MLB NHL, Esports, Golf, Soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.

