Monkey Knife Fight Tags Top Nike Brand Executive Daniel Tawiah for CMO Position

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Knife Fight, a leading North American Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, has recently announced the expansion of their executive management team with the hiring of Danny Tawiah as CMO. The new role will place Mr. Tawiah at the helm of all brand and marketing endeavors across all company marketing touchpoints, including platform development and affiliate partnership.

Mr. Tawiah spent over twelve years in various leadership roles at Nike, Inc., culminating with him overseeing Digital Brand Innovation as the Global Vice President. At Nike, his leadership in the Digital Brand function helped shape some of Nike's largest global digital brand campaigns, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup (South Africa), 2012 Olympics (London), and 2014 FIFA World Cup (Brazil). He has partnered with many of the world's most iconic sports clubs, athletes and cultural influencers across art, fashion, music, design, and sports verticals.

Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Fantasy Sports Shark, the parent company of Monkey Knife Fight, said: "We've worked hard to build MKF the right way, acquiring best-in-class talent at every step. Danny represents another piece of that equation given his proven track record in world class brand marketing, team building efforts, his background in sports, and above all, culture-building experience."

Mr. Tawiah noted that the opportunity to help build a brand from the ground up was something he couldn't refuse. "From the moment I met the MKF team and heard their vision, I knew this was a team I could work well with and together we could do something special. This is a brand that is only just beginning to scratch its true potential. I'm excited for the opportunity."

For Monkey Knife Fight, the hiring news comes on the heels of explosive growth. Launched in 2018, the brand currently operates in 31 US states, offering fantasy contests across an array of sports and has become the fastest growing DFS site in the world.

About Monkey Knife Fight: Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) is the fastest-growing sports gaming platform in North America, while being the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform. MKF is a new style of legal mobile gaming - a democratized platform with a level playing field where you play against the house, not professionals. MKF launched in the Fall of 2018 with a dynamic slate of new daily sports contests for all NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, WNBA, PGA, soccer, and NASCAR events.

