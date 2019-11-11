Monmouth Capital Management Unveils Highest Brokerage Bonus Plan Currently Offered in U.S.

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monmouth Capital Management announced a new brokerage bonus plan with a bonus offer of up to $5,000 for new transfers or deposits to the firm.

Robert Meyer, President of Monmouth Capital Management, set out to create a new bonus structure that is currently higher than those of other brokerage firms. Meyer created the bonus program to provide incentives that are attainable for new clients.

"We know that our Clients' money is hard earned, and we appreciate their faith in our management of their investments," stated Meyer. "We are offering bonuses for transfers or deposits of $10,000 or more, providing incentives from $250 to $5,000."

Details of the firm's tiered bonus offer plan are located at www.monmouthcm.com/offer.html.

In addition to the new bonus plan, Monmouth Capital Management offers clients low commissions and fees. The firm also takes a novel approach by referring to their Advisors as personal "Navigators."

"We don't just think of ourselves as Advisors; we think of ourselves as 'Navigators.' Navigators take you to where you want to go," explained Meyer. "Our Reps take your financial goals very seriously and navigate the complicated world of finance to help get you there, delivering personalized strategies that are customized for you and your financial goals."

About MONMOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Monmouth Capital Management is a national independent Broker/Dealer headquartered in Monmouth County, New Jersey. The company currently provides retirement planning, wealth management and estate planning advice using a value-oriented approach that focuses on protecting investor capital through various market environments. Visit http://www.monmouthcm.com for more information.

