Monmouth Jury Awards $3.2M Verdict to Slip & Fall Victim at Jackson Outlets

EDISON, N.J., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Slip and fall accidents are among the leading cause of injuries in the U.S. – in private homes, on worksites, and at a variety of businesses. Though some slips, trips, and falls may be "accidents," many are preventable if not for the negligence of property owners who fail to uphold their legal duties for fixing known hazards which later harm victims. Those legal obligations were recently at the center of a personal injury lawsuit in Monmouth County.

According to case records, New Jersey Personal Injury Attorney Kim Gozsa represented a victim who suffered a hip injury after slipping on an icy walkway at the Jackson Premium Outlets. It was later discovered the icy sidewalk had been a pre-existing problem caused by a leaky soffit which, though known to the Defendants, had been ignored and left unfixed.

As stated in the lawsuit, the Plaintiff suffered a significant hip fracture for which three screws were used to set the fractured bone in place. Due to ongoing pain, treating medical professionals later removed the screws and performed a hip replacement surgery. The procedure did not result in a successful outcome, and the Plaintiff was not able to return to work and earn any meaningful income.

Following trial before Judge Lucas in Monmouth Vicinage, the jury agreed with Attorney Gozsa's arguments, and awarded $3.2 million in damages to the Plaintiff. The total $3,223,580.00 verdict, which will be reduced by 15% due to the Plaintiff's negligence and will require a post-judgment hearing to address a nearly $190,000 medical lien, included the following:

$2,750,000 for past and future pain and suffering;

for past and future pain and suffering; $373,580 for lost wages and future earnings; and

for lost wages and future earnings; and $100,000 for per quod damages (loss of consortium).

The multi-million dollar verdict speaks to the extensive physical, financial, and emotional losses victims can incur in the wake of unexpected and preventable injuries. It also serves to highlight the work of Attorney Kim Gozsa, who has earned a reputation for protecting the rights of victims across New Jersey, and for holding at-fault parties accountable for their missteps and negligence.

Kim Gozsa is a New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at the personal injury and workers' compensation law firm of Levinson Axelrod, P.A. Since 1939, the firm has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation for injured clients and their families, over $350 of which has been recovered through verdicts and settlements secured in the last 5 years alone. More information about the firm can be found at www.njlawyers.com, or (732) 440-3089.

