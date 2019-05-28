Monmouth Real Estate Announces Promotion

Michael P. Landy, President and CEO, stated, "We are very fortunate to have Allison Viscardi on the Monmouth team. Allison has been directly involved in managing our properties for the past 19 years. Since 2012, she has served as our Senior Property Manager. Allison is held in high regard by our long-term tenants, our board of directors, and our entire staff. She has been an integral part of our long-term success. I am very pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion."