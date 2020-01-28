Monmouth Real Estate Announces Tax Treatment For 2019 Distributions

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2019 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of Monmouth's common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2019.

Common - CUSIP 609720107 Shown as Dollars ($)

Payment Date Distributions

Paid Per Share Non-Qualifying

Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term

Capital Gain (2a) Unrecap Sec

1250 Gain (2b) Return of Capital

(3) Section 199A

Dividends (5) 3/15/2019 $0.170000 $0.077930 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.092070 $0.077930 6/17/2019 $0.170000 $0.077930 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.092070 $0.077930 9/16/2019 $0.170000 $0.077930 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.092070 $0.077930 12/16/2019 $0.170000 $0.077930 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.092070 $0.077930 TOTAL $0.680000 $0.311720 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.368280 $0.311720



Shown as a Percentage (%)

Payment Date Distributions

Paid Per Share Non-Qualifying

Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term

Capital Gain (2a) Unrecap Sec

1250 Gain (2b) Return of Capital

(3) Section 199A

Dividends (5) 3/15/2019 $0.170000 45.841109% 0.000000% 0.000000% 54.158891% 45.841109% 6/17/2019 $0.170000 45.841109% 0.000000% 0.000000% 54.158891% 45.841109% 9/16/2019 $0.170000 45.841109% 0.000000% 0.000000% 54.158891% 45.841109% 12/16/2019 $0.170000 45.841109% 0.000000% 0.000000% 54.158891% 45.841109% TOTAL $0.680000 45.841109% 0.000000% 0.000000% 54.158891% 45.841109%



6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 609720404 Shown as Dollars ($)

Payment Date Distributions

Paid Per Share Non-Qualifying

Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term

Capital Gain (2a) Unrecap Sec

1250 Gain (2b) Return of Capital

(3) Section 199A

Dividends (5) 3/15/2019 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.382813 6/17/2019 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.382813 9/16/2019 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.382813 12/16/2019 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.382813 TOTAL $1.531252 $1.531252 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.531252



Shown as a Percentage (%)

Payment Date Distributions

Paid Per Share Non-Qualifying

Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term

Capital Gain (2a) Unrecap Sec

1250 Gain (2b) Return of Capital

(3) Section 199A

Dividends (5) 3/15/2019 $0.382813 100.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 100.000000% 6/17/2019 $0.382813 100.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 100.000000% 9/16/2019 $0.382813 100.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 100.000000% 12/16/2019 $0.382813 100.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 100.000000% TOTAL $1.531252 100.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 100.000000%

NOTE: Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in Box 2a. Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.



DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS - Common – CUSIP 609720107 Payment Date Fair Market Value Discount Price Discount on D/R 1/15/2019 $ 12.77 $ 12.15 $ 0.62 2/15/2019 $ 13.69 $ 13.01 $ 0.68 3/15/2019 $ 13.25 $ 12.60 $ 0.65 4/15/2019 $ 13.43 $ 12.84 $ 0.59 5/15/2019 $ 13.95 $ 13.37 $ 0.58 6/17/2019 $ 13.82 $ 13.15 $ 0.67 7/15/2019 $ 13.75 $ 13.15 $ 0.60 8/15/2019 $ 13.10 $ 12.60 $ 0.50 9/16/2019 $ 14.42 $ 13.70 $ 0.72 10/15/2019 $ 14.46 $ 13.74 $ 0.72 11/15/2019 $ 14.76 $ 14.03 $ 0.73 12/16/2019 $ 14.81 $ 14.19 $ 0.62

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 115 properties containing a total of approximately 22.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

