Monmouth Real Estate Announces Transition of General Counsel

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) ("Monmouth" or the "Company") announced that Allison Nagelberg, the Company's General Counsel, will be retiring from the Company effective December 31, 2019. Ms. Nagelberg has been a highly respected member of Monmouth's executive team for nearly twenty years. Chairman, Eugene Landy, commented, "Allison has represented Monmouth with integrity, devotion and an uncompromising work ethic for two decades. During Allison's tenure as General Counsel, she has played a critical role in the Company's success. We thank Allison for her two decades of service and wish her every success in all of her future endeavors."

Monmouth also announced that the position of General Counsel will be filled by Michael Prashad, who has been serving as the Company's In-House Counsel. President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Landy, stated, "Mike has been working closely with Allison for the past five years and we anticipate a smooth transition as Mike assumes the role of General Counsel. Mike has a deep understanding and appreciation of our business philosophy which has served Monmouth well over our 52-year history. I am very confident that Mike will succeed in his new position."

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 115 properties, containing a total of approximately 22.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation