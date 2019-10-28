Monmouth Real Estate Announces Transition Of VP Of Investor Relations

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) ("Monmouth" or the "Company") announced that Susan Jordan, the Company's Vice-President of Investor Relations, will be retiring from the Company effective December 31, 2019. Ms. Jordan has been a member of Monmouth's management team for seventeen years. President and CEO, Michael Landy, stated: "Susan has been an integral part of our Company for nearly two decades. Her work ethic, integrity and collegiality have been crucial to Monmouth's success. Susan will be greatly missed by everyone at the Company, as well as by the many investors and other stakeholders who have worked with Susan during her tenure at Monmouth. We thank Susan for her many years of dedicated service and wish her all the best in her retirement."

Monmouth also announced that the position of Vice-President of Investor Relations will be filled by Becky Coleridge. Becky is a Certified Public Accountant who has most recently served as the Controller for Somerset Development, LLC. Commenting on this announcement, Michael Landy said, "Having known Becky professionally for several years, I am very confident that she will be a great new addition to Monmouth. Becky has excellent experience in business and finance. She is a strong communicator and is skilled in working with both public and private companies in the commercial real estate industry. Becky will be working closely with Susan Jordan as she transitions to the role of Vice-President of Investor Relations. We are very fortunate to have Becky join the Monmouth team and we look forward to working with her for many years to come."

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 115 properties containing a total of approximately 22.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

