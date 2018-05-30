Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT's REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

The presentation will be available live via webcast and accessible at the Company's website, www.mreic.reit, with a link on the Homepage in the Highlights section. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation. Presentation materials will also be available at the Company's website Homepage, in the Highlights section.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 110 properties containing a total of approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monmouth-real-estate-to-participate-in-nareits-reitweek-2018-investor-conference-300656604.html

SOURCE Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mreic.reit

