Monmouth Real Estate Will Make Its 21st Consecutive Annual Investor Presentation To The Philadelphia Securities Association

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) announced that it will present to the Philadelphia Securities Association (PSA) on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Monmouth Real Estate has had the opportunity to present to the PSA for 21 consecutive years. The Forum will be held at the Union League of Philadelphia, located in Philadelphia, PA.

Monmouth Real Estate's senior management will present an overview of the Company followed by a question and answer session. It is a luncheon meeting that will start at 11:30am ET. The presentation will be available at the Company's website www.mreic.reit on the homepage.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 115 properties containing a total of approximately 22.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

SOURCE Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

