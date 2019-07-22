Mono Solutions Joins Bauer Media Group to Strengthen SME Marketing Services Across the Globe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and HAMBURG, Germany, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading white label small business Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform provider Mono Solutions joins Bauer Media Group. Bauer Media Group is a leading multi-business portfolio company with a strong focus on media and online services. The deal closed on Thursday, July 18.

Together, Mono and Bauer will put more muscle and acceleration behind a shared product vision of data-driven and intelligent marketing solutions to drive SME success.

Mono Solutions

Mono has been looking for a way to accelerate product delivery and overall growth based on a strong conviction of the potential of the Mono platform to significantly help SMEs succeed online. SME marketing and sales services are an essential part of Bauer Media Group's new business growth strategy. Bauer's specific interest and belief in Mono's current channel partner strategy is seen as an ideal head start.

Bauer Media's COO Veit Dengler comments, "Mono's strength in the market is driven by the perfect combination of leading technology with excellent service expertise to deliver best-in-class marketing solutions for SMEs at scale. Our newly established business area in SME marketing and sales services will strongly benefit from Mono's expertise and position in the market. We are looking forward to working together and learning from each other."

Both companies are clearly aligned on the vision, allowing Mono to continue to innovate together with Bauer's ability to enable growth and provide a strong network. Louise Lachmann, co-founder and CEO of Mono Solutions, underlines, "We found the perfect match with Bauer. Our visions are completely aligned and this transaction will significantly benefit our partners and the SMEs they serve by driving innovation to the market faster than ever before."

Mono's company name, branding, management and entire team structure remain as they were pre-acquisition, keeping the momentum and agility to support Mono's and Bauer's shared dedication to product innovation.

About Mono Solutions

Mono Solutions delivers the ultimate SaaS-based digital marketing platform for empowering small businesses across the digital landscape, making it easier for them to connect and drive business with their customers online. As a fully white label solution, Mono empowers 70-plus digital service providers across the globe with a true do-it-with-me (DIWM) approach to offering digital marketing solutions to increase engagement and deliver real ROI to their SME clients.

About Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group has become an enduringly successful media corporation by focusing on creating content that matters most to millions of people around the world: from print and online publishing to radio and money-helper services for consumers, as well as sales and marketing services for SME. Family-owned in the sixth generation, Bauer focuses on the long term, with a consumer-first mindset that guides us across our increasingly diverse portfolio. Our workforce of 11,500 shares a passion – to deliver content and services that are popular with, and helpful to, our customers and partners.

