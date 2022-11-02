Mono Vaccine Market to Grow by USD 2.8 Bn, Meningococcal Vaccine to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mono-vaccine market is expected to grow by USD 2.8 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the pediatric population. However, rising antimicrobial resistance can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mono Vaccine Market 2022-2026

Mono Vaccine Market 2022-2026: Scope

The mono-vaccine market report covers the following areas:

Mono Vaccine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Meningococcal Vaccine



Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine



Hepatitis Vaccine



Yellow Fever Vaccine



Others

The mono-vaccine market share growth in the Meningococcal Vaccine segment will be significant during the forecast period. Meningococcal meningitis is a type of meningitis caused by the Neisseria meningitides bacteria, which can be transmitted from an infected person through direct contact with droplets from the throat or respiratory secretions. Asymptomatic carriers are also capable of transmitting the infection. Such prevalence of meningococcal disease across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the global mono-vaccine market during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the mono-vaccine market in North America. The increase in the pediatric population will facilitate the mono-vaccine market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Mono Vaccine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Mono Vaccine Market, including AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bavarian Nordic AS, China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp., Dynavax Technologies Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., Valneva SE, and VBI Vaccines Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. - The company, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. offers a mono vaccine, namely the SARS-COV 2 Vaccine.

The company, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. offers a mono vaccine, namely the SARS-COV 2 Vaccine. AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers mono-vaccine namely COVAX.

- The company offers mono-vaccine namely COVAX. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Under this segment, the company manufactures generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

- Under this segment, the company manufactures generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Sanofi SA - The company offers mono vaccine through its subsidiary China National Biotec Group.

- The company offers mono vaccine through its subsidiary China National Biotec Group. Dynavax Technologies Corp. - The company offers mono-vaccine namely Heplisav B.

Mono Vaccine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mono-vaccine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mono vaccine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mono-vaccine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mono-vaccine market vendors

Mono Vaccine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.8 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bavarian Nordic AS, China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp., Dynavax Technologies Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., Valneva SE, and VBI Vaccines Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Meningococcal Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Meningococcal Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Meningococcal Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Meningococcal Vaccine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Meningococcal Vaccine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hepatitis Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Hepatitis Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hepatitis Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Hepatitis Vaccine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hepatitis Vaccine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Yellow Fever Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Yellow Fever Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Yellow Fever Vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Yellow Fever Vaccine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Yellow Fever Vaccine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 97: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.4 China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp.

Exhibit 101: China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Dynavax Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 104: Dynavax Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Dynavax Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Dynavax Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Dynavax Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 108: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 110: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 112: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Moderna Inc.

Exhibit 117: Moderna Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Moderna Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Moderna Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Moderna Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 125: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 126: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 128: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

10.11 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

