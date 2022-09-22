Monochloroacetic Acid Market to Rise at CAGR of 3.9% Over Forecast Period of 2022-2031, TMR Study

Rising demand for production of various industrial chemicals, such as glycine, surfactants, and herbicides boosts growth of the monochloroacetic acid market

Increasing use of carboxymethyl cellulose, a derivative of monochloroacetic acid, in food and non-food products, supports expansion of the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owing to its incredibly versatile nature, monochloroacetic acid finds applications in various end-use industries. This water soluble, crystalline, and colorless solid compound is used as a building block of several organic synthesis procedures. Rising demand for monochloroacetic acid for manufacturing of various industrial products is generating significant demand in the market. According to a latest research report, the monochloroacetic acid market is estimated to cross the value of US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of forecast period in 2031.

The monochloroacetic acid compounds are predominantly used for synthesizing CMC or carboxymethyl cellulose. Rising demand for this water-soluble cellulose from a wide range of end-use industries, including oil drilling, detergents, and food and non-food products is driving the growth of monochloroacetic acid market.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market – Key Findings of the Report

Increasing Applications of CMC : Carboxymethyl cellulose or CMC is a clear and highly viscous solution, synthesized through alkali-catalyzed reaction of cellulose with monochloroacetic acid. It finds various applications in the food and beverages industry, such as emulsifier, viscosity modifier, and thickener, among others. Used in reduced-fat, as well as gluten-free food products, CMC offers a rich mouthfeel in food and beverage products. Furthermore, CMC is also used in other industries, including oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, ophthalmology, and non-food products, such as laxatives, paper products, diet pills, toothpastes, paints, and gels.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market – Growth Drivers

Increasing use of monochloroacetic acid in manufacture of agrochemicals used for increasing crop yield boosts expansion of monochloroacetic acid market

Rising utilization of CMC as thickener in oil and gas drilling processes drives the growth of monochloroacetic acid market

Monochloroacetic Acid Market – Key Players

The leading participants operating in the monochloroacetic acid market are CABB Group GmbH, Denak Co. Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Archit Organosys Limited, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited, AkzoNovel N.V., Niacet Corporation, Shandong Minji Chemical Co. Ltd., PCC SE, Meghmani Organics Ltd., and Meridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd. Market players are focused on increasing their production capacities in a bid to meet the rising demands from various end users. To achieve this, certain market players are also entering into joint ventures with chemical industry players.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market – Regional Growth Dynamics

In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for 60 % of the total volume share of the monochloroacetic acid market. Key drivers stimulating growth of this regional market include increasing demand for agrochemicals from leading countries like India and China. Furthermore, large capacities for CMC manufacturing in these countries is also favoring the rise of Asia Pacific monochloroacetic acid market.

Presence of technologically strong and well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing utilization of CMC in bio-sensing, drug delivery, and wound dressing applications are key drivers supporting the growth of Europe and North America regional markets. Latin America and Middle East and Africa combined, accounted for less than 10 % of the total market share in 2021. However, the rising research and development initiatives for energy production using CMC, are creating worthwhile growth opportunities in these regions.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market: Market Segmentation

Monochloroacetic Acid Market, by Product

Flakes

Crystalline

Liquid

Monochloroacetic Acid Market, by Application

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Surfactants

Thioglycolic Acid

Glyphosate

Glycine

Herbicides

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

