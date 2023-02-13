Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market are Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Norvatis AG, Pfizer Inc, Thermofischer Scientific, Elililly and Company and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The global monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market is expected to grow from $168.70 billion in 2021 to $188.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $292.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market consists of sales of rituximab, cetuximab, and trastuzumab.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Monoclonal antibodies (MABS) refer to a laboratory-produced proteins intended to boost your immune system.Treatments for monoclonal antibodies are often administered as IV solutions, frequently in an infusion center.

A component of your immune system are antibodies. To kill them, they seek out the antigens (foreign substances) and adhere to them.

The main types of sources in monoclonal antibodies (MABS) are murine, chimeric, humanized, and human.A murine antibody has two types of chains, one of which is from a mouse and the other from a human.

The pre-stem -o- in a murine antibody's INN is used to identify it. It is used in anti-cancer, immunological, anti-infective monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), neuropharmacological, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, and others and implemented in various sectors such as hospitals, private clinics, and research institutes.

The Increasing prevalence of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is driving the monoclonal antibodies market growth.The biosimilar aim is to curb the increasing healthcare cost and handle economic pressure from the patient pod and governments to reduce the cost of medication and increase access to treatment.

Biosimilar is the pharmaceuticals that are developed to have similar properties to a biological drug that has already been approved.A biosimilar monoclonal antibody costs 20%-25% lesser than the originator biologic drug.

The number of clinical trials for a biosimilar is comparatively lesser than that of the original biologic drug and this proves to be the reason for the low cost of a biosimilar drug. In India, a new biosimilar policy called the 'Guidelines on Similar Biologics' prepared by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CSDCO) is expected to give a major boost to the Indian biosimilar drugs industry.

Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to hurt the revenues of the monoclonal antibody drugs market.Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, and sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices.

For instance, the revenue of US retail sales of homeopathic and herbal remedies was around $7.5 billion. These less expensive alternatives increase the competitiveness of the biologics market putting downward pressure and limiting the demand for monoclonal antibody drugs.

The monoclonal antibody market has been witnessing multiple strategic initiatives in recent years.Top companies in the market are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden their products and services.

Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and partnership agreements help vendors expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach. For instance, in March 2022, Sanofi S.A., a France based pharmaceutical and healthcare company specializing in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs, announced a strategic collaboration with Seagen Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel, powerful monoclonal antibody-based cancer treatments. Under this agreement, the partnership will use Seagen's and Sanofi's exclusive monoclonal antibody (mAb) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technologies to design, develop, and market ADCs for up to three cancer targets. Furthermore, Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based research-driven pharmaceutical company, announced a collaboration with MabGenesis, Inc., a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company pioneering in the development of therapeutic monoclonal antibody drugs for the treatment of human diseases. Through this collaboration, Boehringer Ingelheim and MabGenesis discover and develop novel therapeutic monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various diseases and strategic research and development strategies. Companies in the industry are increasingly realigning their portfolios and pursuing profitable inorganic growth opportunities. Additionally, M&A interest is also being fueled by stronger corporate balance sheets, liquid debt markets, and continued favorable interest rates globally.

The food and drug administration (FDA) is a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, in the USA regulating the monoclonal antibodies and pharmaceutical drugs market.Increasing product launches and regulatory support for the treatment of rare diseases by the USFDA are expected to support the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market growth.

For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to avelumab (BAVENCIO, EMD Serono, Inc.), a human monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of a rare disease, metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC). Similarly, the U.S FDA granted accelerated approval to the immunotherapy product- TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), a humanized, engineered monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of people with locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (MUC).

The regions covered in the monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market statistics, including monoclonal antibodies (MABS) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market share, detailed monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the monoclonal antibodies (MABS) industry. This monoclonal antibody (MABS) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

