Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size to Grow by USD 63.41 Bn, AbbVie Inc., and AstraZeneca Plc Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Scope

The monoclonal antibodies market report covers the following areas:

Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Oncology: This segment will contribute the highest market share during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing incidences of different types of cancers and the willingness of people to pay for highly-priced monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancers.



Autoimmune DisordersiInfectious Diseases



Other Applications

Geography

North America : This region will account for 61% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the high demand for biologics in North America. HUMIRA, Rituxan, and REMICADE are some of the biologics available in the market.

Europe



Asia



ROW

Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the monoclonal antibodies market, including AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AbbVie Inc. - It is adalimumab, an immunosuppressant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and Ulcerative colitis.

AstraZeneca Plc - It is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction of PD-L 1 with the PD-1 and CD80 molecules.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - It offers nivolumab, a PD-1 inhibitor monoclonal antibody approved for the treatment of various head and neck cancers, including oral cancer.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - It is atezolizumab, a monoclonal antibody, sold under the brand name TECENTRIQ for treating various cancers.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc - It is mepolizumab sold under the brand name NUCALA which is used as maintenance treatment for patients aged 6 and older with severe eosinophilic asthma.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist monoclonal antibodies market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the monoclonal antibodies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the monoclonal antibodies market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of monoclonal antibodies market vendors

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 63.41 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 61% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Oncology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Autoimmune disorders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Autoimmune disorders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Autoimmune disorders - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Infectious diseases - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Other applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Other applications - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Murine antibodies

6.2 Human antibodies

6.3 Humanized antibodies

6.4 Chimeric antibodies

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AbbVie Inc.

11.4 AstraZeneca Plc

11.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

11.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

11.8 Johnson & Johnson

11.9 Merck & Co. Inc.

11.10 Novartis AG

11.11 Pfizer Inc.

11.12 Sanofi SA

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

