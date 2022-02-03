Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size Worth $243Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 11.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Monoclonal Antibodies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Human, Humanized, Chimeric, and Murine), Production Method (In-Vitro and In-Vivo), Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Inflammatory Diseases, Microbial Diseases, and Others), Application (Therapeutic Applications, Diagnostic Applications, and Research Applications), and End-User (Hospitals, Others, and Research Institutes)", published by The Insight Partners, the global monoclonal antibodies market is projected to reach $243.05 billion by 2028 from $111.01 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 111.01 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 243.05 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 165 No. Tables 135 No. of Charts & Figures 70 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Source, Production Method, Indication, Application, and End-User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; GlasxoSmithKline plc.; Amgen Inc.; DAICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED; F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.; AstraZeneca; Elli Lilly and Company; Bayer AG; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company are among the key companies operating in the monoclonal antibodies market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to tap into prevailing business opportunities.

In July 2021, Roche announced the approval "Ronapreve" (casirivimab and indevimab) for treating patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 via intravenous infusion. The antibody combination was granted a Special Approval under Article 14-3 of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act.

In September 2021, Amgen, Inc. announced the first combination study results from the phase 1b/2 CodeBreak 101 study intended for the patients with KRAS G12C mutated advanced colorectal cancer. The results state that the combination of drugs enhances the efficiency and safety of the treatment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, cancer is a leading cause of death globally, and it accounted for ~10 million deaths in 2020. Additionally, 30–50% of cancer cases can be prevented by avoiding exposure to risks factors and implementing existing evidence-based prevention strategies. A correct cancer diagnosis is essential for appropriate and effective treatment. A report by the National Institute of Health (NIH) states that monoclonal antibodies can be used for treating cancer. These antibodies serve as a type of targeted cancer therapy. Many monoclonal antibody products have been approved for treating a wide variety of cancers. For example, "Rituximab" a chimeric mouse/human monoclonal antibody was the first therapeutic antibody approved and intended for use in oncology purposes; it was recognized as a top-selling oncology drug for nearly a decade, as its sales reached US$ 8.58 billion in 2016. These factors are fueling the growth of the overall monoclonal antibodies market.

The increased demand for monoclonal antibodies (mABs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been stimulating the growth of the monoclonal antibodies market. In response to high transmission and severe mortality rates, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for three monoclonal antibodies intended for outpatient treatment of symptomatic COVID-19 patients. Monoclonal antibody treatments with "bamlanivimab", "casirivimab/imdevimab", and "bamlanivimab/etesevimab" were approved in November 2020 and April 2021 by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services. According to a report by the NCBI, 2.5 million monoclonal antibody treatments were purchased by the US Government, and ~1 million treatments were allocated to states. Furthermore, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control report states that an mAB treatment for people suffering from COVID-19 has been approved by the FDA only for emergency use, as it was found successful in reducing hospitalization and death by almost 70%, and shortening treatments window by an average of 4 days. For records, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control report in October 2021, states that, 32,686 COVID-19 patients in South Carolina have been treated with monoclonal antibodies with no adverse reactions.

